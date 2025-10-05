South African Rapper Youngboi OG Finds Global Audience With Viral Hit “How can I love?”

A teenage rapper from a small mining town in South Africa’s Northern Cape has become an unlikely international success story, proving that authentic emotional vulnerability can transcend geographic boundaries and algorithmic barriers in today’s digital music landscape.

Geraldo Gershwin Saal, known professionally as Youngboi OG, rose to fame in 2024 with the release of his single “How can I love?”, which was officially released on July 14. The track, first uploaded to YouTube on July 8, 2024, combines melancholic melodies with minimalistic trap production courtesy of producer Prodcross, creating a sonic backdrop that lets the artist’s raw lyrics about love, loss, and emotional struggle take center stage.

What happened next caught even Youngboi OG off guard. Shortly after its release, “How can I love?” gained massive traction on TikTok, where users connected deeply with its emotional authenticity and turned it into a viral sound. The song’s momentum spread rapidly across Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube, dramatically expanding the young artist’s fanbase beyond South African borders.

The deeply emotional track became a defining moment in his career, blending heartfelt lyricism with atmospheric production that struck a chord with listeners navigating love, loss, and emotional isolation. It’s that universality of feeling, expressed through Youngboi OG’s distinctive voice and perspective, that helped the song resonate with millions worldwide.

The track later served as the lead single for his EP The One Piece of Me You Didn’t Know Exist, released in late 2024. That project continued exploring the themes of vulnerability and self discovery that first drew audiences to his breakout hit, cementing his artistic identity as someone willing to expose emotional truths many artists shy away from.

Born on September 3, 2007 in Springbok, Northern Cape, Youngboi OG hails from Aggeneys, a remote mining community far from South Africa’s major urban music centers. He released his debut extended play, The Greatest of Me, in December 2023, showing early promise that would fully materialize with his 2024 breakthrough.

He released his debut album, From Vision To Reality, in December 2024, demonstrating prolific output for an artist still in his teens. However, it’s “How can I love?” that marked the pivotal turning point, establishing him as one of the rising voices in South African hip hop and melodic rap.

In a recent livestream, Youngboi OG reflected on the song’s unexpected impact with characteristic humility: “I never expected it to go viral. I just spoke from my heart and it turns out a lot of people felt the same way.” That authenticity, the sense that he’s processing genuine emotions rather than performing calculated relatability, appears to be precisely what connected with listeners across continents.

His story represents something increasingly common yet still remarkable in contemporary music: artists from places previously considered too remote or marginal finding global audiences through platforms that democratize distribution. Geography becomes less relevant when emotional honesty translates across languages and cultures.

Following the success of “How can I love?”, Youngboi OG is expected to announce new music and live performances in 2025, signaling that his journey is just getting started. The challenge now becomes sustaining momentum beyond a viral moment, transforming fleeting internet fame into a lasting career.

For now, though, the teenager from Aggeneys has accomplished something many established artists never achieve: creating a song that genuinely moves people, that articulates feelings listeners recognize but struggle to express themselves. Whether he can replicate that magic remains to be seen, but “How can I love?” has already secured his place in the conversation about African artists reshaping global hip hop on their own terms.