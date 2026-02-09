South African Police Investigate Murder-Suicide in Burgersfort Shopping District

Police in Limpopo province, South Africa, are investigating cases of murder and inquest after a 54-year-old man allegedly shot and killed his 27-year-old wife before turning the gun on himself near Twin City Mall in Burgersfort on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities responded to a shooting incident at approximately 1:54 pm along Dirk Winterbach Street, next to the shopping center. Upon arrival, officers found a husband and wife lying on the passageway with gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a local hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman was standing on the passageway next to Dirk Winterbach Street when a blue Audi sedan with Gauteng province registration allegedly stopped next to her. Police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said the driver reportedly exited the vehicle, approached the woman, shot her, and thereafter shot himself.

The motive for the incident is unknown at this stage, although domestic related issues cannot be ruled out, according to Mashaba. During the processing of the crime scene, police recovered a pistol that was used during the incident and empty cartridges.

A subsequent search of the suspect’s vehicle led to the discovery of one rifle, 21 live 9 millimeter rounds, and 18 live rifle rounds. Preliminary investigations further revealed that the recovered firearms and ammunition belonged to the suspect. Investigations are underway to establish the circumstances under which the suspect came to possess the firearms.

The blue Audi sedan used in the incident was confiscated and will form part of the ongoing investigation. Police investigations are continuing.

Burgersfort is a mining town in the Sekhukhune District Municipality of Limpopo province, located approximately 70 kilometers northwest of the provincial capital Polokwane. Twin City Mall serves as one of the primary shopping centers in the area.

The incident adds to growing concerns about gender based violence and femicide in South Africa. According to the South African Police Service, the country recorded over 12,000 reported cases of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm against women during the 2024-2025 reporting period.

Limpopo Provincial Commissioner of Police Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has consistently called for urgent action to address violence against women and children in the province. The South African government has declared gender based violence a national crisis and implemented various intervention programs to combat the scourge.