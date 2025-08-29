South African Music Awards Unveils Diverse SAMA31 Nominees

The Recording Industry of South Africa has revealed nominees across 25 categories for the 2025 South African Music Awards, showcasing a vibrant mix of established stars and emerging talent that spans every corner of the nation’s musical landscape.

SAMA31 will take place in November with an innovative hybrid format combining live ceremony elements with virtual broadcasting, allowing global audiences to experience South Africa’s premier music celebration. The coveted top five categories remain under wraps until September, maintaining suspense ahead of the main event.

Amapiano continues its dominance with strong representation in the Best Amapiano Album category. Vigro Deep’s “Your Piano Is Not My Piano” competes against Kelvin Momo’s dual entries “Sewe” and “Ntsako,” alongside Mellow & Sleazy’s “Midnight in Sunnyside 3” and Zee Nxumalo’s “Inja Ye Game.”

The jazz category features compelling entries including Nduduzo Makhathini’s “uNomkhubulwane” and Nick Ford’s “Terra Solus,” reflecting the genre’s continued vitality. Hip hop showcases diverse voices with Blxckie’s “See U Soon Delux” facing competition from 25K’s “Loyal To The Plug: The Life & Times of Don Kilograms” and Loatinover Pounds’ “Pray 4 Pitori.”

Sjava earned double recognition in the Best Afro Pop Album category with both “Isibuko (Deluxe)” and “Inkanyezi (Live),” competing against Nomfundo Moh’s “Twenty Four” and Malik’s self-titled release.

Gospel and faith music maintain strong presence across multiple categories. The Best Contemporary Faith Music Album features entries from Jabu Hlongwane, Takie Ndou, and SbuNoah, while traditional faith music includes Betusile’s “Uyinqaba Yam” and Ayanda Ntanzi’s solo showcase.

Black Motion’s “The Cradle Of Art” appears in three categories including Best Dance Album, Best Engineered Album, and Best Produced Album, demonstrating the duo’s technical and artistic excellence.

International recognition comes through the Rest of Africa Award, exclusively for non-South African artists. Nigerian stars Ayra Starr, Wizkid, Tems, and Fireboy DML compete alongside Kenya’s Bensoul, highlighting the continent’s musical interconnectedness.

Traditional music categories celebrate cultural heritage with Makhadzi’s “Miracle Child (Deluxe)” competing in Best Traditional Music Album, while maskandi entries include performances from established artists like Phuzekhemisi and Khuzani.

The alternative music category reflects South Africa’s experimental edge with Spoegwolf’s “Berge,” Francis Soal’s “Hindsight 2020,” and collaborative work from Yoav & Jabulile Majola titled “Unyazi.”

Unati Gwija, SAMA spokesperson, described this year’s nominations as representing a golden era where musical boundaries blur. The awards celebrate both genre diversity and artistic journeys, from amapiano pioneers to jazz virtuosos and gospel powerhouses.

The hybrid format addresses practical concerns while expanding reach. For the first time, SAMAs can rotate between provinces without budget constraints, democratizing access to South Africa’s biggest music celebration.

Major partners including the Motsepe Foundation, Department of Sport Arts and Culture, SAMPRA, SAMRO, and CAPASSO continue supporting the awards, with SABC serving as media partner.

With nominations now public, anticipation builds toward November’s ceremony where South Africa’s sonic landscape will again take center stage, celebrating achievements across genres while setting the tempo for the industry’s future.