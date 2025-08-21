South African Movement Demands Inclusive National Dialogue

A citizen-led movement representing 1.2 million South Africans is calling for greater transparency and inclusion in the country’s planned national dialogue process.

The #ImStaying group has launched a petition demanding meaningful public participation in addressing critical national challenges including poverty, unemployment and corruption.

The movement outlines three core demands: inclusive representation across all sectors, empowerment of grassroots leadership in dialogue structures, and full financial transparency for the estimated 700 million rand process. They emphasize the need to prevent the initiative from becoming merely a “talk shop” without tangible outcomes.

Alongside the petition, the group has developed an interactive game called Ubuntu Quest designed to spark conversation across generations about South Africa’s most pressing issues. The free tool aims to complement official dialogue frameworks while rooted in principles of unity and social cohesion.

The success of any national dialogue depends on who gets to speak and who actually gets heard, the movement argues. They position themselves as working collectively with government to ensure transformation is genuinely people-driven.

Media contacts and survey links have been provided for South Africans who wish to add their voices to the petition ahead of its submission to dialogue organizers.