South African Minister Openly Wishes Nigeria World Cup Failure

South Africa’s Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture has publicly declared he’s rooting against Nigeria’s Super Eagles in their quest to reach the 2026 FIFA World Cup, escalating tensions between the two African football powerhouses following a contentious qualification campaign.

Gayton McKenzie, speaking on Johannesburg’s Radio 947, accused Nigeria of working behind the scenes to sabotage South Africa’s qualification efforts, saying he wants them to fail in the upcoming playoff tournament. The 51 year old former gangster turned politician didn’t mince words about his feelings.

“I want to make it very clear that I wish for them not to qualify,” McKenzie said during the interview. “I knew what they did behind the scenes for us not to get there. I want them to lose. Nigeria must not go to the World Cup. Another African country must go.”

The minister’s inflammatory comments stem from a dramatic World Cup qualifying campaign that saw both nations embroiled in controversy. South Africa were docked three points by FIFA for fielding an ineligible player, briefly putting their qualification hopes in jeopardy. The player in question, Mamelodi Sundowns star Teboho Mokoena, had received yellow cards in two matches prior to their game against Lesotho but was still fielded.

Nigeria, alongside Lesotho and Benin Republic, protested to FIFA and demanded action, which South African officials clearly haven’t forgotten. The sanctions temporarily threw Group C into chaos, with Nigeria capitalizing on the situation by winning their final two matches to maintain pressure on their rivals.

But South Africa had the last laugh where it mattered most. Bafana Bafana sealed their place in the tournament with a convincing 3-0 win over Rwanda on the final day, qualifying for their first World Cup since 2010. They finished top of Group C with 18 points, just one point ahead of Nigeria’s 17.

Now Nigeria faces a difficult path through continental playoffs. The Super Eagles will face Gabon in a one legged semifinal in Morocco on November 13, with Cameroon taking on DR Congo in the other semifinal. The winners will meet in the final on November 16, with the victor earning a spot in the intercontinental playoffs in March 2026.

The playoff matchups were determined by FIFA rankings, with the highest ranked team facing the lowest. Nigeria, currently ranked 41st in the world, drew Gabon who sit at 77th, making the Super Eagles favorites on paper at least.

When asked if his comments reflected personal animosity toward Nigeria, McKenzie tried to frame it as sporting rivalry. “It’s not that. I give you the energy you give me. They don’t like us, we don’t like them. And it’s not personal,” he said, comparing it to the rivalry between South African clubs Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

But many observers see his remarks as crossing professional lines for a government minister. While sporting rivalries are commonplace, having a cabinet level official publicly wishing for another African nation’s failure on the world stage has raised eyebrows across the continent.

Nigeria’s journey to this point has been nothing short of dramatic. After struggling for goals throughout the qualifiers, Victor Osimhen netted a hat trick in their crucial 4-0 win over Benin Republic on the final matchday, keeping their World Cup hopes alive. The Galatasaray striker now has 29 goals in 44 appearances for Nigeria and sits just nine strikes away from becoming the country’s all time leading scorer.

The Super Eagles missed the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and are desperate to return to football’s biggest stage. They’ll need to navigate the Morocco playoffs and potentially the intercontinental playoffs in Mexico to make it happen. And if McKenzie has his way, they won’t get there.

South Africa, meanwhile, can focus on preparing for their return to the World Cup after 16 years. Whether McKenzie’s public comments will impact diplomatic relations between the two nations remains to be seen, but they’ve certainly added an extra layer of spice to what was already becoming one of African football’s most heated rivalries.

For now, Nigeria must block out the noise and focus on Gabon. Because the only way to silence critics like McKenzie is to win on the pitch.