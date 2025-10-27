South African Man Burns Wife and Two Children Before Taking Poison

A 37-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and two young children by setting them alight in a vehicle near Kwaggafontein, Mpumalanga, before poisoning himself on Friday, 24 October 2025.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Mpumalanga opened murder and inquest investigations after discovering three charred remains inside a burnt vehicle in the early hours of Friday in the Boekehouthoek area near Kwaggafontein.

Police identified the victims as Lucia Thembisile Mahiyane, 32, and her two children, Bokamoso and Karabo Ngele, aged 7 and 4. According to police spokesperson Jabu Ndubane, the suspect allegedly confessed to his uncle that he had killed his wife and children by setting them alight inside the vehicle at the Zithabiseni Bridge area.

Police located the suspect at his grandparents’ home in Boekehouthoek following the tip-off. He was foaming at the mouth when officers arrived. An ambulance was called, but he died at the scene. Preliminary investigation suggests he ingested poison after the killings.

Major-General Zeph Mkhwanazi, Provincial Commissioner of Police in Mpumalanga, condemned the act. “Domestic conflict and gender-based violence must be addressed through legal and counselling channels, not violence,” he said.

The case highlights South Africa’s ongoing struggle with gender-based violence and family homicides. Investigators opened three counts of murder and an inquest docket.