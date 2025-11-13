South African Investment Firm Reduces AngloGold Ashanti Holdings

South Africa’s Public Investment Corporation SOC Limited (PIC) has reduced its stake in AngloGold Ashanti plc to 15.671 percent from 16.355 percent, according to a major holdings notification filed with the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority on November 11.

The state owned asset manager now holds 79,121,396 voting rights in the global gold producer after crossing the threshold on November 10. The adjustment represents a disposal of voting rights attached to shares, with no financial instruments involved in the transaction. AngloGold Ashanti received the TR-1 standard notification on November 11 and disclosed it to shareholders on November 12 through regulatory filings with the New York Stock Exchange and Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

Despite the reduction, PIC remains AngloGold Ashanti’s largest single shareholder, maintaining significant influence over the company’s strategic direction. The Pretoria based investment corporation oversees public sector pensions and ranks among the most influential institutional investors on African stock markets, managing assets worth approximately 2.6 trillion South African rand.

The notification confirms that PIC is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertakings holding interests in AngloGold Ashanti. The disclosure contains no proxy voting arrangements and specifies that all voting rights are held directly through shares rather than through financial instruments such as options, swaps, or contracts for difference.

AngloGold Ashanti, incorporated in England and Wales with registration number 14654651, operates as a global mining company with a diverse portfolio spanning 10 countries across four continents. The company trades on the New York Stock Exchange under ticker AU and on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange under ticker ANG, with shares identified by International Securities Identification Number GB00BRXH2664.

This marks the second time in 2025 that PIC has reduced its AngloGold Ashanti holdings. In February, the investment corporation pared back its stake from 17.022 percent to 15.042 percent, signaling ongoing portfolio rebalancing by the asset manager. Analysts at the time speculated the adjustments could reflect liquidity management or strategic reallocation within PIC’s extensive portfolio of domestic and international holdings.

The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited serves as JSE sponsor for AngloGold Ashanti’s regulatory disclosures. The notification was completed in Pretoria on November 11 and simultaneously announced from the company’s offices in London, Denver, and Johannesburg on November 12.

Institutional investors collectively control approximately 76 percent of AngloGold Ashanti’s outstanding shares, giving the group substantial influence over the company’s share price and strategic decisions. Other significant shareholders include BlackRock and Van Eck Associates Corporation, though neither approaches PIC’s stake size.

AngloGold Ashanti reported third quarter and nine month results on November 11, posting earnings that slightly missed analyst expectations. The company announced a quarterly dividend of 0.91 US dollars per share payable on December 12 to shareholders of record on November 28. Shares reached a new 52 week high of 83.42 dollars on November 13 following the dividend announcement.

The gold producer operates mines in South Africa, Ghana, Guinea, Australia, Tanzania, Brazil, the United States, and Argentina, producing gold, silver, and copper. The company completed its redomiciliation from South Africa to the United Kingdom in 2024, establishing its primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange while maintaining a secondary listing in Johannesburg.

Market analysts maintain predominantly positive outlooks on AngloGold Ashanti, with several firms recently upgrading price targets. Citigroup initiated coverage with a buy rating and 90 dollar price target in October, while Scotiabank upgraded the stock from sector perform to sector outperform with a 90 dollar target. The company’s market capitalization stood at approximately 31.15 billion dollars as of mid November.

PIC’s reduced stake comes as gold prices remain elevated due to global economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, and central bank purchases. The precious metal has served as a reliable store of wealth during periods of market volatility, supporting strong financial performance across major gold producers including AngloGold Ashanti.

The notification represents standard transparency requirements under UK Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (DTR) Section 5, which mandate disclosure when holdings cross specific thresholds. Major shareholders must notify both the company and the Financial Conduct Authority when their voting rights reach, exceed, or fall below 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 percent and each one percent threshold thereafter up to 100 percent.