South African Foreign Minister Confirms Ghana Visit Over DStv Dispute

South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola will visit Ghana this week to engage with relevant authorities over the escalating DStv subscription pricing dispute that has strained diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa Benjamin Quarshie confirmed that Lamola is willing to visit Ghana to engage with relevant bodies regarding the ongoing impasse involving Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George and MultiChoice.

The diplomatic intervention comes after the September 6 deadline passed without MultiChoice complying with Ghana’s demand for 30% subscription fee reductions, creating a regulatory standoff that has evolved into a bilateral diplomatic challenge requiring ministerial-level resolution.

Charles Owiredu, Deputy Ranking Member of Parliament’s Communications Committee and Abirem MP, revealed details of the planned ministerial meeting during an interview on Adom FM, confirming that both foreign ministers will seek a negotiated settlement to prevent further escalation.

The National Communications Authority has announced that MultiChoice Ghana has agreed to participate in the stakeholder committee established by Communications Minister Sam George to evaluate DStv pricing, with the first meeting scheduled for September 8.

The dispute originated when Ghana’s Ministry of Communications highlighted significant pricing disparities, with Ghanaians paying nearly $83 for DStv Premium packages compared to much lower rates in other markets. MultiChoice Ghana clarified in a September 5 statement that while it continues to engage with the Ministry to find an amicable solution, it has not agreed to any price reductions.

The timing of Lamola’s visit underscores the diplomatic sensitivity of the matter. South Africa has now officially waded into the ongoing standoff between Ghana’s Ministry of Communications and MultiChoice Ghana over DStv subscription fees. This represents the first time a foreign minister-level intervention has been required to address what began as a domestic consumer protection initiative.

Parliamentary engagement has been crucial in managing the crisis. A Parliamentary meeting involving the Ministry, National Communications Authority, and MultiChoice was initially postponed following the August 6 helicopter crash but has now been rescheduled as part of efforts to find a comprehensive solution.

Lawmakers have consistently urged that the dispute be resolved through dialogue rather than public ultimatums, emphasizing the importance of maintaining strong bilateral relations. The involvement of both foreign ministers signals recognition that the standoff extends beyond regulatory enforcement to encompass broader economic and diplomatic relationships.

The visit occurs at a critical juncture for Ghana’s new administration, which seeks to demonstrate both consumer protection credentials and investment-friendly policies. Success in resolving the MultiChoice dispute through diplomatic channels could establish important precedents for handling future foreign investor relations.

For South Africa, the intervention reflects concerns about protecting its major corporations’ regional operations while maintaining positive diplomatic relationships with key African partners. MultiChoice represents one of South Africa’s largest continental investments, making the Ghana case significant for broader South African business interests across Africa.

The stakeholder committee approach provides a structured framework for resolution, bringing together government regulators, industry representatives, and consumer advocates to address pricing concerns systematically rather than through public ultimatums or diplomatic pressure alone.

The outcome will be closely watched across Africa as a test case for balancing regulatory sovereignty with foreign investment protection. Success could demonstrate both countries’ capacity for sophisticated conflict resolution, while failure might complicate broader South African investment confidence in Ghana.

As Foreign Minister Lamola prepares for his Accra visit, the focus shifts from public confrontation to diplomatic negotiation, with both countries seeking solutions that protect consumer interests while maintaining investor confidence and bilateral relations.