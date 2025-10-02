South African Envoy Found Dead in Paris Hotel Following Corruption Probe Testimony

French authorities are investigating the death of South Africa’s ambassador to France, Nkosinathi Emmanuel “Nathi” Mthethwa, whose body was discovered in the courtyard of a Paris hotel on Tuesday morning. The 58-year-old diplomat had been reported missing by his wife on Monday after she received a worrying text message from him.

Paris public prosecutor Laure Beccuau revealed that Mthethwa had expressed his intention to end his life in a message to his wife the night before he was found dead. The discovery has sent shockwaves through South African political circles, particularly given the timing of his death.

Mthethwa had booked a room on the 22nd floor of the Hyatt Regency hotel, and investigators found that the window’s safety mechanism had been forced open. Hotel security discovered his body at approximately 11:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday. Scissors were reportedly found at the scene, and authorities noted no signs of struggle or traces of medication.

The ambassador’s career spanned decades of public service, beginning with his anti-apartheid activism as a young man. He rose through the African National Congress (ANC) ranks and held several prominent positions, including Police Minister and Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture. He was appointed police minister during Jacob Zuma’s first term, a period that included the tragic Marikana massacre where police officers killed striking mineworkers.

However, Mthethwa’s legacy remains deeply complicated by persistent corruption allegations. A 2019 investigation heard testimony from an ex-crime intelligence official who alleged that a luxury vehicle was acquired for Mthethwa during his time as police minister using funds removed from the secret service account, according to state broadcaster SABC.

More recently, KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi alleged just two weeks before Mthethwa’s death that he had interfered in the investigation into former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli while serving as police minister. The testimony before the Madlanga Commission added another layer to the scrutiny Mthethwa faced regarding his time in government.

Throughout his career, Mthethwa consistently denied all corruption allegations. Yet his close association with former President Jacob Zuma meant he remained entangled in various probes examining the so-called “state capture” era of South African politics.

President Cyril Ramaphosa issued a statement praising Mthethwa’s service to the nation while acknowledging that his life “ended prematurely and traumatically.” The government described him as a distinguished servant whose career was marked by dedicated service.

But not everyone accepts the official narrative. Opposition lawmaker Carl Niehaus publicly questioned the circumstances, stating his belief that Mthethwa’s death “happened under what are evidently suspicious circumstances” and was “not a natural death.”

French prosecutors have emphasized that while initial findings suggest this may have been a deliberate act without third-party intervention, the investigation aims to gather all evidence useful to understanding the facts. The probe remains ongoing, with both French and South African authorities involved.

Mthethwa began his diplomatic posting in France in December 2023, marking what many saw as a quieter chapter after years in the domestic political spotlight. His death leaves unanswered questions about the allegations he faced and the pressures that may have accompanied them.

South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation has extended condolences to Mthethwa’s family while confirming that French authorities continue their investigation. The circumstances surrounding his final hours have reignited debates about accountability, political pressure, and the personal toll of public service scandals.

For a nation still grappling with the aftermath of widespread corruption during the Zuma years, Mthethwa’s death serves as a stark reminder of how deeply those controversies continue to reverberate through South African politics.