South African Court Denies Bail to Traffic Officers in Nigerian Murder Case

Four South African traffic police officers charged with murdering Nigerian national Osinakachukwu Marcus Onu have been denied bail by the Klerksdorp Magistrates Court. The officers appeared in court Thursday following the fatal shooting on the N12 highway early Wednesday morning.

The accused officers are Inspector Rudolph Foromo, 29, Inspector Smanga Dladla, 31, Inspector Colani Senzo Dlamini, 34, and Inspector Vusumuzi Justice Simelane, 36. They face charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice after the death of Onu during a traffic operation on December 17, 2025. The 37 year old Nigerian was reportedly legally residing in South Africa at the time of the incident.

The incident occurred at approximately 3 a.m. when Onu was allegedly pursued by the officers during a traffic operation near Klerksdorp. During the chase, Onu was shot, and his vehicle was later discovered stalled in the middle of the road on the opposite side of the N12. Police responded to the scene after being notified but found that the traffic officers had already left.

Preliminary investigations led detectives to a location in Klerksdorp, where the officers’ official firearms were seized for forensic ballistic analysis. The four suspects were arrested by Klerksdorp detectives on Wednesday. Major General Ryno Naidoo, acting provincial commissioner for North West, praised the swift response by investigators and thanked community members who provided information leading to the arrests.

The magistrate’s court denied bail to all four officers during their appearance Thursday. They are expected to return to court Friday for further proceedings. North West police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh confirmed that investigations into the circumstances surrounding the shooting are continuing.

The killing has renewed concerns about the safety of Nigerian nationals living in South Africa. In July 2025, two Nigerians identified as Austin and Ayo were shot dead in Durban when three masked gunmen allegedly stormed Austin’s office. The incident is the latest in a series of violent incidents involving foreign nationals in South Africa over the past year.

South African authorities have maintained that all individuals legally residing in the country are entitled to full protection under the law regardless of nationality. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has taken over the investigation, as required in all cases involving police officers and deaths in custody or during police operations.

Onu’s body was found in the middle of the N12 highway following the shooting. The traffic officers involved are members of the national traffic department responsible for road traffic management across South Africa. The seizure of their official firearms will allow forensic experts to conduct ballistic tests linking the weapons to the shooting.

The case has drawn attention to concerns about police conduct during traffic operations and the use of force by law enforcement officers. Community members and advocacy groups have called for thorough investigations and accountability in cases involving abuse of authority.