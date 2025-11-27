South African Businessman Convicted After Decade Long Murder Trial

A decade long murder trial has concluded with a guilty verdict for South African businessman Rameez Patel, who killed his wife and staged the scene to appear as a home invasion.

Patel was convicted on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, at the Polokwane High Court for murdering his 28 year old wife, Fatima Patel, in April 2015. Judge Joseph Raulinga found the killing was premeditated and described Patel as a pathological liar during the judgment.

Evidence presented to the court revealed that on the morning of the incident, Patel shot his wife in the face inside their apartment in Nirvana, west of Polokwane, and left her lying in a pool of blood. Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said Patel returned to the apartment around 6 pm that same day, found his wife still unresponsive, and then reported the matter to police while claiming a house robbery had taken place.

Police responded swiftly and discovered the victim lying unconscious with a gunshot wound to her face. Emergency medical services personnel declared her dead at the scene. A murder investigation was immediately opened, and Patel was arrested six days later. He was granted bail of R250,000 on June 2, 2015, which remained in effect throughout the trial until the conviction.

An autopsy by forensic pathologist Dr Thakadu Mamashela revealed the extent of violence Fatima endured before her death. The examination showed she was executed with a single shot to the head. However, before the shooting, she was strangled and suffered blunt force trauma that dislocated her jaw. Investigators recovered a cricket bat from the ceiling of the apartment that possibly caused the facial injuries.

The trial, which began in 2016, was marked by extraordinary circumstances and delays. Patel changed lawyers numerous times, contributing to years of postponements. At one point, two state witnesses, including his domestic worker and a general worker at his business, opted out of the witness protection program and fled the country.

The most damaging testimony came from Patel’s brother, Razeen, who told the court that Rameez confessed to killing Fatima and threatened him with death if he revealed the truth. Razeen testified that his brother gave him a box containing what he believed was physical evidence and instructed him to hide it. The box was later retrieved by Rameez.

In July 2018, Razeen survived a shooting incident just one day before he was scheduled to testify for the state in Fatima’s murder case. He fled to Britain following the attack but returned in November to provide testimony. He told the court his brother threatened to kill him if he told anyone about the confession, and that he initially informed his parents about the threats before approaching police.

Judge Raulinga said he was not convinced by the defence’s evidence and noted that Patel may have misled police during the crime scene inspection by speaking in a foreign language not understood by officers. The judge highlighted inconsistencies in Patel’s account, including his claim that clothing worn on the day of the murder was at his uncle’s house. When police went to retrieve the items, Patel spoke in a foreign language with household members. The clothing was later delivered by someone else, but the jacket arrived separately and was wet, raising further suspicion.

The case also involved additional convictions. Patel was found guilty of one count of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of unlawful possession of ammunition alongside the murder charge.

Following the guilty verdict, Patel’s attorney, Saleem Khan, filed two urgent applications. The first requested a summary of the pre-sentence report, while the second sought to extend his bail until sentencing concludes. Khan argued that Patel was the sole proprietor of his business and needed time to arrange his affairs, claiming 75 employees and their families would be left destitute if he remained imprisoned.

State prosecutor Advocate Lethabo Mashiane argued that the seriousness of the crime and premeditated nature of the murder meant Patel should not be granted bail. Judge Raulinga agreed, stating it would not be in the interests of justice to release him. Addressing Patel directly, the judge said his wife was no more and that he knew better than anyone what happened. The bail was revoked and Patel was remanded into custody.

The Patel family has been touched by multiple violent deaths over the years. Rameez’s mother, Mahejeen Banu Patel, 51, was shot and killed at her home in Nirvana in September 2017 when an armed man opened fire on her and her domestic worker. Rameez was also accused of her murder, but that case was provisionally withdrawn in 2021 due to insufficient evidence.

His father, Firoz, was killed in an unsolved robbery. Additionally, Yunus Mayet, the father of Rameez’s current wife Nasreen, was kidnapped and murdered. Police have not linked Rameez to these two deaths.

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe praised the work of the provincial investigating unit and the provincial tracking team for their efforts in securing the conviction.

Patel is expected back in court on December 17 and 18, 2025, for pre-sentencing proceedings. The conviction brings a measure of closure to a case that has captivated South Africa for a decade, though the full story behind the violence that surrounded the Patel family remains unclear.