South African Arrested for Smuggling Cannabis at Airport

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has arrested a South African national at Kotoka International Airport (KIA) for attempting to smuggle over 30 kilograms of cannabis into Ghana.

The suspect arrived on a flight from Thailand on Monday, November 10, 2025, and was apprehended following an intelligence-led operation that prompted officers to conduct an extensive search of his luggage. NACOC officials discovered the cannabis carefully concealed in vacuum-sealed packages hidden within the passenger’s personal belongings during the inspection.

In a significant development, an airline official stationed at KIA was also arrested for allegedly helping the suspect bypass security procedures. According to NACOC, preliminary investigations have revealed evidence of a coordinated smuggling attempt involving both the foreign national and the airline staff member.

The two suspects remain in custody and are assisting investigators as the probe continues. Authorities have not disclosed the identity of either suspect or specified which airline employed the arrested official.

NACOC reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy toward narcotics trafficking in a statement, pledging to strengthen airport surveillance and collaboration with international security agencies. The Commission warned that anyone found complicit in narcotic-related offenses, regardless of nationality or position, will face the full force of the law.

“Anyone found complicit in narcotic-related offences, regardless of nationality or position, will face the full rigours of the law,” NACOC stated.

The arrest highlights Ghana’s increasing vigilance against international drug syndicates as authorities intensify efforts to keep the nation’s entry points free from illicit trafficking. The involvement of an airline employee raises concerns about potential security vulnerabilities at the country’s main international gateway.

Cannabis remains a controlled substance in Ghana under the Narcotics Control, Enforcement and Sanctions Law, with possession, trafficking, and importation carrying significant penalties including lengthy prison sentences. The quantity seized in this case, exceeding 30 kilograms, suggests commercial-scale trafficking rather than personal use.

Thailand has emerged as a transit point for drug trafficking operations in recent years, despite the country’s efforts to combat narcotics smuggling. The routing of cannabis from Thailand to Ghana through a South African national indicates the complex international networks involved in drug trafficking operations.

The arrest comes as West African nations face growing pressure from international drug cartels using the region as a transit route for narcotics destined for European and other markets. Ghana’s position as a regional transportation hub makes it an attractive target for smuggling operations.

NACOC has intensified its operations at airports, seaports, and land borders in recent years, deploying advanced screening technology and training personnel to detect concealment methods used by traffickers. The Commission regularly collaborates with international agencies including the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and law enforcement bodies from other countries.

The use of vacuum-sealed packaging, a common method employed by drug traffickers to reduce odor and compress contraband for easier concealment, demonstrates the sophisticated techniques used by smuggling networks. However, NACOC’s successful interdiction shows the effectiveness of intelligence gathering and thorough screening procedures.

Authorities have not indicated whether additional arrests are expected as the investigation continues. The case underscores the ongoing challenge facing law enforcement agencies in combating transnational organized crime while maintaining efficient operations at busy international airports.