South Africa Tops 2026 African Performance Index as Namibia Makes Biggest Leap

The ranking by Jeune Afrique and The Africa Report measures 24 indicators across governance, influence and innovation, offering a forward-looking picture beyond GDP

South Africa has ranked first in a new index measuring African countries across governance, global influence and innovation, with Namibia recording the greatest improvement as the continent’s economic landscape becomes more nuanced than traditional GDP comparisons suggest.

The 2026 performance index, developed by Jeune Afrique and The Africa Report, uses 24 indicators to assess how effectively states are governed, how much weight they carry internationally, and how prepared they are for the future through education, technology and entrepreneurial activity.

South Africa topped the list driven by strong scores in influence and innovation. The country maintains outsized diplomatic and cultural weight through its G20 and BRICS membership, alongside a deep academic and scientific ecosystem. Its financial markets and entrepreneurial base remain among the most developed on the continent. However, governance challenges including institutional inefficiencies and inequality pressures continue to weigh on its overall trajectory.

Mauritius climbed to second place, reflecting its reputation as one of Africa’s most stable and business-friendly economies. Strong governance institutions, predictable regulation and an open investment climate continue to attract foreign capital. The country has successfully diversified beyond tourism into financial services, fintech and offshore business activity.

Namibia recorded the greatest improvement in the 2026 rankings, rising to third place. Political stability, improving governance systems and better fiscal management, including stronger tax collection capacity, drove its progress. The country’s natural resource base, particularly in mining and emerging green hydrogen projects, continues to attract international attention.

Morocco ranked fourth, reinforcing its position as one of Africa’s most consistent performers. Sustained investments in infrastructure, renewable energy, manufacturing and sports diplomacy underpin its performance. Its strategic location linking Africa and Europe supports trade and tourism flows, while industrial hubs such as Tangier continue to expand export capacity.

Nigeria ranked fifth, reflecting its paradox of scale and structural weakness. As one of Africa’s largest economies and most populous nations, it remains a major force in influence and innovation, particularly in fintech, entertainment and startups. However, weak governance indicators, debt pressures and institutional inefficiencies weigh on its overall score.

According to a report by Accra Street Journal, Egypt ranked sixth but experienced a decline in position due to macroeconomic pressures. High debt levels exceeding 90 percent of GDP, currency challenges and weaker regional integration have slowed its momentum. It remains strategically influential due to its geographic position, large population and diplomatic weight.

Rwanda held seventh place, driven by strong governance, efficient public administration and consistent policy execution. The country is widely recognised for its ease of doing business and digital governance systems, with Kigali positioning itself as a regional hub for conferences, aviation and services.

Ghana ranked eighth, reflecting a balance between democratic stability and economic challenges. Fiscal pressures and debt concerns have affected recent performance, though its innovation ecosystem is growing steadily, particularly in fintech and digital services. Côte d’Ivoire ranked ninth, continuing its rise as one of West Africa’s fastest-growing economies, while Kenya completed the top ten, driven by leadership in innovation and digital transformation despite governance and debt constraints.