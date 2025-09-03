South Africa Opens Rail Network to Private Operators

South Africa has approved licenses for 11 private operators to run freight services across its national rail network, marking a significant shift toward privatization as the country seeks to unlock mineral export potential.

The 10-year licenses granted by state logistics company Transnet will enable private investment in rail infrastructure and add 20 million tons of annual freight capacity from the 2026-27 financial year. The move supports South Africa’s ambitious target to increase total rail haulage to 250 million tons annually by 2029.

The decision comes as mining companies increasingly seek alternatives to the country’s struggling rail system, which has faced capacity constraints and reliability issues that have hampered mineral exports. South Africa ranks among the world’s largest producers of platinum, gold, and manganese, making efficient transport infrastructure critical for economic growth.

Transnet has simultaneously pursued partnerships with major mining firms to modernize its operations. The company signed an agreement with Exxaro Resources in August to improve rail links between the mining giant’s Leeuwpan coal operation in Mpumalanga province and export markets.

The partnership aims to support Exxaro’s target of selling up to 42.4 million tons of coal this year, including 7.2 million tons for international markets. Coal remains a significant export earner for South Africa despite global pressure to transition away from fossil fuels.

United Manganese of Kalahari secured a separate 10-year transport deal with Transnet in July to move manganese from Northern Cape mining operations to ports. The agreement aligns with South Africa’s forthcoming Critical Minerals Strategy, which seeks to capitalize on growing global demand for battery metals and other strategic materials.

The rail sector has received substantial financial backing from government and international lenders. Authorities approved an additional 94.8 billion rand in support for Transnet in July, following a 51 billion rand package announced in May.

International development banks have also committed significant resources, with the New Development Bank extending a $278 million loan and the African Development Bank approving $1 billion for logistics infrastructure upgrades.

These reforms will be examined at African Mining Week, scheduled for October 1-3 in Cape Town, where industry leaders will assess the continent’s logistics readiness for expanding mineral trade.

The private operator licenses represent the most significant opening of South Africa’s rail network since the end of apartheid, as the government seeks to attract investment and improve service quality in a sector long dominated by state enterprises.

Rail transport typically costs less than road haulage for bulk commodities, making improved services potentially attractive for mining companies facing margin pressure from volatile commodity prices and rising operational costs.

Success of the privatization initiative could influence similar reforms across Africa, where inadequate transport infrastructure frequently constrains mining development and export growth despite abundant mineral resources.