South Africa Lifts Shale Gas Moratorium to Boost Energy Security

South Africa has ended its shale gas exploration ban, allowing development of the Karoo Basin’s vast gas reserves to diversify its energy mix and support economic growth.

The African Energy Chamber (AEC) praised the decision as a pivotal move toward unlocking an estimated 200 trillion cubic feet of technically recoverable gas.

This development aims to reduce reliance on imports from Mozambique and stabilize South Africa’s power system while providing feedstock for industries and creating jobs. NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC, emphasized the need for urgent action, stating, “Africa must stop watching others define the future of energy.”

Environmental safeguards will be crucial for the ecologically sensitive Karoo region, with the AEC advocating for robust regulation and transparency.

The shift could also expand liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) use, offering cleaner household energy alternatives. According to the AEC’s outlook, rapid resource development is essential to capitalize on investment and energy security opportunities.

The chamber called for streamlined permitting and partnerships between government, communities, and private sectors to ensure responsible extraction.