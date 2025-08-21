South Africa Embraces WhatsApp for Financial Literacy Push

As part of Money Smart Week 2025 under the national theme “Smart Money: Financial Foundations for a Resilient Future”, Digify Africa, in partnership with leading index-tracking investment products and exchange traded funds (ETFs) provider Satrix, hosted a high-impact Digital Financial Literacy Roundtable earlier this month. The conversation brought together influential leaders across the financial and digital education sectors to explore how digital tools can drive real financial empowerment at scale, particularly through WhatsApp. The roundtable, under the theme “From Awareness to Action: Digital Tools for Financial Empowerment”, spotlighted the innovation and collaboration behind the Lesedi WhatsApp Bot – a mobile learning solution co-developed by Digify Africa and Satrix to democratize access to financial education and investment products for South African youth and underserved communities.

A new initiative is using WhatsApp to bring financial education to millions of South Africans who rely on smartphones as their primary digital tool.

The Lesedi WhatsApp Bot, developed by Digify Africa and investment firm Satrix, delivers chat-based lessons on budgeting, saving, and investing to users across the country.

The platform was highlighted during a recent financial literacy roundtable that brought together leaders from the financial and education sectors. Participants discussed how digital tools can bridge the gap in financial knowledge, particularly among youth and underserved communities.

Fikile Mbhokota, CEO of Satrix, emphasized that the partnership aims to democratize investment knowledge and provide low-cost access to financial markets. The approach recognizes that many South Africans first experience the internet through mobile devices rather than computers.

The roundtable also explored how regulators, private companies, and social enterprises can collaborate to make financial education more inclusive and effective. With smartphones becoming the main digital touchpoint for millions, solutions like the Lesedi Bot represent a practical approach to reaching people where they already are.

The full discussion will be available on Digify Africa’s YouTube channel starting August 25.