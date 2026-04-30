South Africa Deports Robert Mugabe’s Son After Guilty Plea

A South African court on Wednesday ordered the immediate deportation of Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, youngest son of the late Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe, after he pleaded guilty to immigration violations and a separate firearm-related offence, bringing a months-long legal case to a close.

Mugabe, 28, had been in custody since mid-February alongside his cousin and co-accused, Tobias Mugabe Matonhodze, on attempted murder charges stemming from a shooting incident at the family’s home in Johannesburg’s upscale Hyde Park district. A gardener was shot twice in the back during that altercation.

As part of a plea agreement, Mugabe admitted to pointing a firearm in a separate incident that occurred weeks before the Hyde Park shooting, and to being found in South Africa illegally. He was ordered to pay 400,000 rand or serve 24 months in prison for the firearm offence, and a further 200,000 rand or 18 months for contravening South Africa’s Immigration Act.

The Alexandra Magistrates’ Court ordered his immediate deportation, with police escorting him directly to Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport. Magistrate Reiner Boshoff told Mugabe in court that he could consider himself fortunate the complainant in his case was not injured, while also noting uncertainty over whether Matonhodze had taken responsibility on behalf of his cousin in the matter involving the gardener.

Matonhodze, 32, faced the more serious charges. He was convicted on multiple counts including attempted murder, defeating the ends of justice, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition, receiving an effective three-year prison sentence. He will be deported to Zimbabwe upon completing his term.

The court heard that the injured gardener, Sipho Mahlangu, had received 250,000 rand in compensation, with a further 150,000 rand outstanding. The firearm used in the February shooting has not been recovered.

Robert Mugabe ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years and was removed in a coup in 2017. He died two years later, aged 95. Bellarmine, one of two sons from Mugabe’s marriage to his second wife Grace, had lived in Johannesburg and was known for a high-profile lifestyle in the city. Wednesday’s ruling effectively ends his residency in South Africa.