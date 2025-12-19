South Africa Defends Kenyan Deportations as US Condemns Immigration Operation

South Africa on Thursday, December 19, 2025, defended an immigration operation that led to the deportation of seven Kenyan nationals, rejecting United States accusations of misconduct toward American officials during a raid on a refugee processing center in Johannesburg. The Department of International Relations and Cooperation said the deportation was carried out in full compliance with immigration statutes after individuals were found engaging in employment without required work permits.

The individuals were working at a facility processing applications for so called refugees seeking resettlement in the United States under President Donald Trump’s controversial Afrikaner resettlement programme. During the operation on Tuesday, December 17, Department of Home Affairs officials in cooperation with the police department arrested and later deported the Kenyan nationals who allegedly entered South Africa on tourist visas. The seven individuals will be banned from re entering South Africa for five years.

Several United States media outlets reported that two United States staff were briefly detained and then released during the operation at the Johannesburg center. However, the DIRCO statement rejected allegations concerning the handling of private information of United States officials, describing such claims as unsubstantiated. South Africa treats all matters of data security with the utmost seriousness and operates under stringent legal and diplomatic protocols, categorically rejecting any suggestion of state involvement in such actions.

The United States State Department issued a statement condemning what it described as the detention of United States officials, stating that the United States condemns in the strongest terms the South African government’s recent detention of United States officials performing their duties to provide humanitarian support to Afrikaners. Claiming United States officials’ passport information had been publicly released, the State Department called it an unacceptable form of harassment. According to State Department deputy spokesperson Tommy Pigott, interfering in United States refugee operations is unacceptable.

The Department of Home Affairs said in a statement published on Wednesday that no United States officials were arrested during the operation and that the enforcement action was not conducted at any diplomatic site. The presence of foreign officials apparently coordinating with undocumented workers naturally raises serious questions about intent and diplomatic protocol, with DIRCO initiating formal diplomatic engagements with both the United States and Kenya to resolve the matter.

Relations between South Africa and the United States have deteriorated since early 2025 with analysts pointing to growing divergences between Pretoria and Washington on major international issues. South Africa’s case at the International Court of Justice accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza has become a major point of tension. In February, the United States administration denounced South Africa’s new land law, accusing the government of discriminating against white citizens, and issued an executive order cutting off United States aid.

Tensions further escalated on August 7 when the United States imposed a 30 percent tariff on South African exports, the highest rate applied to any sub Saharan African country. The latest round of rhetorical clashes began in November when Washington openly boycotted the Group of Twenty summit hosted by South Africa. Trump launched the resettlement programme through an executive order titled Addressing Egregious Actions of The Republic of South Africa, claiming without evidence that Afrikaners face government sponsored discrimination.

The refugee programme is coordinated by the Resettlement Support Centre Africa operated by Church World Service out of Nairobi, Kenya. Church World Service said it had consulted with South African legal counsel in advance of the team’s travel to the region to ensure their activities were allowable under the terms of their visas. The organization stated it has supported United States Refugee Admissions Program operations across Africa for more than 30 years in full compliance with all local laws and regulations.

The arrests followed intelligence reports that the Kenyans had entered the country on tourist visas and taken up employment despite South Africa’s Home Affairs Department having previously denied work visa applications for the same positions. The Department of Home Affairs received applications in late July for 30 Kenyans to enter on volunteer visas, but to qualify for a volunteer visa applicants would not have been able to receive any paid remuneration for the work they would do in South Africa, which was clearly not going to be the case.

The Kenyans would also not have qualified for work visas which require a job offer from a South African employer, not a foreign entity. Daily Maverick reported that a government official said it could hardly have been claimed that the Kenyans were needed on account of possessing scarce skills that South Africans did not since the work they were carrying out was fairly low grade clerical work. Sources indicated significant irritation within the Cabinet at the request to assist with a refugee programme that the government considers fundamentally illegitimate.

The Kenyans were originally working out of a residential site in Pretoria before moving to Johannesburg when a bigger site was required. When Home Affairs officials and police arrived at the center on Tuesday and started interviewing workers, United States officials reportedly demanded that they stop and tried to claim that the workers could not be arrested. Home Affairs and DIRCO have clearly taken a dim view of the United States officials’ attempts to intervene in South African law enforcement operations.

Trump essentially halted refugee arrivals after taking office in January 2025 but made an exception for Afrikaners despite Pretoria’s insistence that they do not face persecution. A first group of around 50 Afrikaners, descendants of the first European settlers of South Africa, were flown to the United States on a chartered plane in May. Others have reportedly followed in smaller numbers and on commercial flights with targets to resettle 600 refugees by December 18 and a further 1,000 after January 5, 2026.

In September, Trump set a historic low refugee ceiling of 7,500 for the 2026 fiscal year with most spots reserved for white South Africans. Scott Lucas, a professor of United States and international politics at University College Dublin’s Clinton Institute, told Al Jazeera the contrast between how Trump treats white South African refugees and refugees of color from other countries showed a perverse honesty about Trump’s conduct and worldview.

The Trump administration’s claim that members of South Africa’s Afrikaner white minority group are being persecuted by the Black led government has been widely rejected by observers. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa met with Trump at the White House in May where Trump used the meeting to advance fringe claims that white farmers in South Africa are having their land seized and are facing violence. Ramaphosa rejected these characterizations during the visit.

The enforcement action formed part of a broader crackdown on immigration and visa violations with deportations significantly intensified over the past 18 months as the government seeks to curb what it describes as long standing abuse of the immigration system. Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber emphasized that no person or entity is above South African immigration laws, showcasing the commitment that South Africa shares with the United States to combating illegal immigration and visa abuse in all its forms.

While firmly dismissing unfounded claims, Pretoria remains committed to principled and transparent diplomacy according to DIRCO. Official channels have been opened with the United States government to seek clarity on the matter and to reinforce the importance of mutual respect and fact based dialogue in bilateral engagements. The statement was issued against the backdrop of heightened diplomatic tensions between South Africa and the United States following the Tuesday operation.

The incident appeared to mark an escalation in the already tenuous relationship between the United States and South Africa which has rejected the premise of the Trump administration’s push to admit white South Africans as refugees. It also revealed some of the hiccups and hurdles United States personnel have faced in the administration’s unprecedented focus on Afrikaners. The raid has sparked concern among Afrikaner refugee applicants about potential delays to the resettlement process.

The Amerikaners, an organization that partners with the United States to facilitate the admission of Afrikaners, posted on social media that the USCIS location had been raided by South African officials. Former South African Church World Service staffers claimed the Kenyan staffers jetted in to do the work, with Kenyan tourists able to enter South Africa visa free for up to 90 days a year on a reciprocal arrangement but without the right to work in the country.

An Afrikaner refugee who arrived in the United States on December 4 told a right wing podcaster that the initial phone interview was conducted by a Kenyan woman with subsequent interviews conducted in Pretoria. The Africa Report learned that Zimbabwean nationals as well as United States officials at the site were also briefly detained in the raid before being released. Church World Service provides resettlement assistance and works with the United States Refugee Admissions Program offering services to refugees globally.

The diplomatic dispute highlights fundamental disagreements between Pretoria and Washington over refugee policy, sovereignty and immigration enforcement. South Africa maintains that Afrikaners do not face persecution and that the Trump administration’s resettlement programme is based on false premises. The government has expressed frustration with what it views as United States attempts to circumvent South African immigration laws by employing foreign nationals on inappropriate visa categories.

Looking ahead, the incident threatens to further strain bilateral relations already under significant pressure from multiple policy disagreements. The formal diplomatic engagements initiated by DIRCO with both the United States and Kenya will test whether the countries can find common ground on immigration enforcement protocols and respect for sovereignty. The outcome may influence how the Afrikaner resettlement programme operates going forward and whether additional safeguards are implemented.