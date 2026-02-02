South Africa Confirms 2026 WAFCON Hosting After Morocco Withdrawal

South Africa will host the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after Morocco withdrew as the tournament’s organizer, the country’s Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture has confirmed.

Peace Mabe announced on Saturday, February 1, 2026 that South Africa had accepted the hosting responsibilities for the continental championship scheduled to run from March 17 to April 3, 2026, just 60 days from kickoff.

The deputy minister said South Africa was presented with the opportunity following Morocco’s withdrawal and seized it immediately. She emphasized that the country possesses the necessary infrastructure and experience to deliver a successful tournament on short notice.

“We have the necessary infrastructure; our stadiums are well maintained,” Mabe said. “We have recently held a very successful G20 Conference here in South Africa. So, yes, we are ready.”

Morocco’s withdrawal reportedly stems from tensions following controversial incidents during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final. The North African nation had been scheduled to host the women’s tournament but pulled out unexpectedly, creating the need for an emergency host.

South Africa’s readiness to step in reflects its established track record in hosting major sporting events, including the 2010 FIFA World Cup, various African championships and international conferences. The country’s sports infrastructure remains among the most developed on the continent.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has not yet issued an official statement confirming the host change, though Deputy Minister Mabe’s announcement signals advanced negotiations between South African authorities and the continental football body.

WAFCON 2026 will serve as qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup, making it a critical tournament for African teams seeking to compete at the global level. The top three finishers will secure automatic spots at the World Cup, while the fourth placed team enters a playoff.

South Africa’s Banyana Banyana qualified for the tournament after defeating the Democratic Republic of Congo 2 to 1 on aggregate in the final qualifying round. The reigning WAFCON champions, who lifted the trophy on home soil in 2022, will enter the 2026 edition among the favorites.

Coach Desiree Ellis recently signed a new contract with the South African Football Association after protracted negotiations that saw her operating month to month following the expiry of her previous deal. Her contract dispute required intervention from Deputy Minister Mabe to prevent what some described as constructive dismissal.

The South African government has committed to supporting women’s football development, with Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie announcing 9.5 million rand in funding for various national teams that have performed well, including one million rand specifically for Banyana Banyana.

Hosting WAFCON will provide South Africa with the opportunity to showcase its sports facilities and organizational capacity while supporting the growth of women’s football across the continent. The tournament is expected to attract significant international attention and boost local economies in host cities.

Stadium selection and specific match venues are expected to be announced shortly as South Africa finalizes logistics for the 12 team tournament. Cities with proven infrastructure from previous major events are likely to feature prominently in hosting arrangements.

The short preparation window of 60 days presents challenges, but South African sports officials have expressed confidence in their ability to deliver a world class competition. The country’s experience in rapid event mobilization, demonstrated during the G20 Conference, provides a foundation for success.

African football stakeholders have welcomed South Africa’s willingness to step in as host, noting that continuity and certainty are essential for teams preparing for such a significant tournament. Players, coaches and technical staff require confirmed venues and schedules to finalize preparations.