South Africa Clarifies No Decision Made on WAFCON Relocation

South Africa’s Ministry of Sport, Arts and Culture has clarified that no formal decision has been made to relocate the 2026 TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) from Morocco, following confusion sparked by remarks from Deputy Minister Peace Mabe.

Minister Gayton McKenzie issued a statement on Monday explaining that Morocco remains the officially designated host of WAFCON 2026 and that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has not triggered any alternative hosting process. The clarification came hours after Mabe announced on Sunday at the HollywoodBets Super League Awards that South Africa would host the tournament.

Speaking at the Johannesburg ceremony, Mabe stated that South Africa was prepared to step in after Morocco indicated it could no longer stage the competition. She emphasized the country’s infrastructure, hospitality capacity and experience in hosting major international sporting events. However, McKenzie stressed that the remarks do not constitute a formal confirmation or assumption of hosting responsibilities.

The ministry explained that any potential hosting responsibility would only follow a structured process initiated by CAF and concluded through Cabinet approval. McKenzie emphasized that South Africa has merely expressed willingness to support CAF if alternative hosting arrangements become necessary, describing these engagements as part of ongoing discussions initiated by the continental football body.

The tournament is scheduled to run from March 17 to April 3, 2026, leaving just 43 days until kickoff. The expanded 16 team format serves as the qualification pathway for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil, adding significant importance to the competition.

Recent reports suggest Morocco has requested CAF consider a postponement instead of withdrawing from hosting duties. The North African nation is set to stage WAFCON for the third consecutive time following substantial investment in football infrastructure ahead of co-hosting the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Morocco hosted the 2024 edition where Nigeria defeated the hosts 3-2 in the final. The country also recently concluded hosting the men’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), though the tournament ended controversially with Morocco losing to Senegal in the final amid disciplinary incidents and public criticism.

The ministry statement outlined that hosting a tournament of WAFCON’s scale involves extensive logistical, financial and operational commitments. These include identifying host cities and stadiums, transport and accommodation planning, security arrangements, and providing government guarantees in partnership with the South African Football Association (SAFA).

McKenzie highlighted the importance of clear communication around major sporting events, noting that official announcements can only be made once all stakeholders, including CAF and national authorities, have completed necessary processes. While South Africa successfully hosted the 2010 FIFA World Cup and 2013 AFCON, the ministry cautioned against assumptions that such events can be reassigned informally.

South Africa possesses 13 CAF approved stadiums and maintains a proven track record in staging continental and global competitions. However, organizing Africa’s premier women’s football competition at short notice would present significant logistical challenges despite this infrastructure advantage.

CAF has not yet issued any official statement confirming a change in host nation or adjustments to the tournament schedule. The confederation faces growing pressure to provide clarity to participating teams, sponsors and supporters as the tournament approaches.

Morocco’s situation has raised questions about host nation reliability, particularly given CAF’s historical approach to late withdrawals. In 2015, Morocco was suspended and fined after withdrawing from hosting the men’s AFCON over Ebola concerns, though those sanctions were later overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The South African government reaffirmed its commitment to the growth of women’s football on the continent and continued cooperation with CAF, stressing that any developments regarding WAFCON 2026 will be communicated formally and transparently when confirmed.