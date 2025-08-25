South Africa calls for institutional reform under G20 leadership

South Africa used its G20 presidency platform Monday to advocate for stronger public institutions and transparent governance as foundations for global development.

Speaking at a Think 20 symposium in Pretoria, Phindile Mkwanazi from the National School of Government argued that effective state capacity is essential for achieving the G20’s development objectives. The gathering focused on building agile public institutions amid growing global uncertainty.

“In an increasingly complex and uncertain world, agile, transparent, and effective public institutions are indispensable,” Mkwanazi told delegates at the administrative capital event.

She contrasted developmental states that prioritize citizens with what she called “narrow or hegemonic” approaches driven by self-interest. According to Mkwanazi, governments committed to shared prosperity are better positioned to deliver sustainable development and lasting peace.

The symposium emphasized partnerships between public and private sectors while calling for greater inclusion of marginalized communities. Mkwanazi specifically highlighted the need to involve rural women in development processes under South Africa’s G20 framework.

South Africa assumed the G20 presidency this year with a focus on institutional transformation and state capacity building. The country has used various platforms to promote governance reforms across member nations.

The Think 20 operates as an official G20 engagement group, bringing together research institutes from around the world. Since its establishment in 2012, the T20 has provided policy recommendations on climate change, inequality and sustainable development to G20 leaders.

Mkwanazi argued that the success of South Africa’s G20 presidency would ultimately depend on member countries prioritizing state capacity development. She emphasized that stronger institutions are necessary to address complex global challenges facing the international community.

The Pretoria symposium forms part of South Africa’s broader agenda to reshape global governance discussions during its presidency term. The country has positioned institutional reform as a key priority for the G20’s work this year.