South Africa Accuses Ghana of Hostile Business Climate

South Africa has accused Ghana of making business conditions untenable for South African firms well before the current migrant crisis, broadening a dispute that now spans trade and diplomacy.

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola said the commercial difficulties facing South African companies in Ghana traced back to the early months of President John Mahama’s administration, which took office in January 2025, and predated the recent tensions over Ghanaian migrants entirely. Writing on X in response to an interview Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa gave on Joy News, Lamola said he had previously raised the matter in writing with Ghanaian authorities and was prepared to publish the correspondence if its existence was denied.

Lamola pushed back on several specific claims in Ablakwa’s interview. He rejected assertions that Nigerian nationals had been killed during the recent attacks on foreign communities in South Africa, saying the allegation lacked evidential support. On Mozambican deaths, he said South African police were investigating the deaths of two Mozambican nationals, denied that five had been killed, and confirmed that Pretoria was cooperating with Mozambican authorities on repatriation.

He disputed the claim that 15 Ghanaian nationals were hospitalized, saying his government had received no official communication from Ghana’s diplomatic mission in South Africa on the matter.

Lamola defended South Africa’s handling of a 27 May repatriation flight carrying approximately 300 people to Ghana. Of those passengers, 25 came directly from a deportation facility, while the rest traveled with assistance from Ghana’s High Commission. Immigration officials found that roughly 90 per cent lacked valid documentation, many having overstayed their visas by more than a year, requiring Ghana’s embassy to issue emergency travel certificates to facilitate the return.

On the threat of legal action from Accra, Lamola was direct.

“We will vigorously defend any frivolous or baseless lawsuit emanating from Ghana,” he said.

Despite the escalating tone, Lamola said South Africa remained open to resolving migration and trade concerns through bilateral talks, the African Union, or other multilateral channels, and reaffirmed that violence against migrants contradicted South Africa’s constitutional values.

The standoff involves two of Africa’s largest gold producers, with South African companies holding significant positions in Ghana’s retail, telecoms, banking and hospitality sectors. Ghana’s Foreign Ministry had not issued a formal response to Lamola’s latest remarks at the time of publication.