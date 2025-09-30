Soul Marley Be The Name Returns With Soul-Stirring Single “Frozen”

Nigerian-born, South Africa-based artist Soul Marley Be The Name is back with a brand-new single, “Frozen,” a deeply emotional track that fuses Afro-fusion, R&B, and soul into a powerful musical statement.

At its core, Frozen is a song about love, vulnerability, and the stillness that comes when emotions weigh too heavy for words. With heartfelt lyricism and smooth yet commanding vocals, Soul Marley Be The Name captures the fragile space between passion and pain—where the heart speaks louder than reason, yet leaves one motionless, “frozen” in the intensity of the moment.

Speaking on the single, Soul Marley Be The Name reflects: “Music for me is about truth. With ‘Frozen,’ I wanted to paint the picture of how it feels when love overwhelms you when you can’t move, can’t speak, but you still feel everything. It’s my story, but it’s also everyone’s story.”

This truth-driven approach is what has made him a standout voice in South Africa’s buzzing Afrobeat and Afro-fusion scene. Seamlessly blending influences from his Nigerian roots with the rich diversity of South Africa’s soundscape, Soul Marley Be The Name has been carving out a unique lane for himself. Frozen not only showcases his evolution as a songwriter and vocalist but also cements his place as one of the exciting rising voices shaping Africa’s contemporary sound.

With every note, Frozen embodies the sincerity and emotional depth that fans have come to love about his music. It’s more than just a song—it’s a moment of stillness, honesty, and connection.

Frozen is out now on all major streaming platforms