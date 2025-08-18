Sos Hermann Gmeiner International College Students Donate To Anyako Shs

Some selected students of ‘Societas Socialis’ Hermann Gmeiner International College (SOS-HGIC) at Tema in the Greater Region have supported Anyako Senior High Secondary School (Anyasko) in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region with a renovated reading room (Library).

The move, according to the students, was intended to help improve reading, inculcate new knowledge and skills, and also help others develop the ability to read new things.

Ms. Joynelly E.M. Djokoto-Gligui, the Project Leader, during a short inauguration ceremony held at the Anyasko assembly hall, stated that another objective of the project was to help uplift the standard of education in the area and encourage others to develop a reading spirit.

“The READ project was conceived during an ordinary evening at SOS-HGIC when a group of fourteen minds came together with a vision that sparked something extraordinary,” she said.

She explained that the idea of the project led to an immediate action with the team organising their first Indomic sales on campus, which turned out to be a huge success.

Ms Djokoto-Gligui said that through hard work and the kindness of many supporters, the read project initiative was able to successfully raise over GH₵ 60,000 through fundraising efforts that led to the realisation of the significant goal.

“This initiative was established through turning an idea into a tangible reality, specifically towards the establishment of this library.”

She expressed hope, adding that,” this library would be a place where every book opened here opens a mind, and that every mind opened here changes the world.”

She said the idea of the read project initiative has underscored the project’s aim to impact education and personal development through access to reading materials and acquiring new knowledge and ideas to shape individuals for a better future.

Ms Djokoto-Gligui further noted that the project has highlighted the potential of student-led initiatives in the municipality to drive meaningful change through fundraising, and the project execution showcased the impact of collaboration efforts in achieving education goals, particularly in resource mobilisation for infrastructure like libraries.

On behalf of the READ project team, she thanked Togbi Tenge Dzodze-Gligui VII, the sponsors, the families of the project team members, and God Almighty for believing in and contributing to their dreams and visions.

Togbi Tenge Dzokoto Gligui, ‘Dufia’ of Anyako of Anyako-Konu and Paramount Chief of Amugo-Vego Traditional Area, who also witnessed the ceremony, charged the students and school authorities to use the facility for the intended purpose to benefit all.

Mr. Gilbert Agbavor, the headmaster of the Anyako Senior High School, who received the facility on behalf of students, staff, and school authorities, thanked the donors for their kind gesture that would impact positively in the students and teachers.

He said the newly renovated school library would further help teachers and students in research work and equip them with the necessary knowledge and ideas in various subject areas.

He appealed to other philanthropists, old students, corporate organisations and the government to help solve other pressing challenges, such as expanding students’ dormitories, staff bungalow, sports materials, among others.

Some teachers and students Ghana News Agency expressed excitement over the project and promised to make good use of it for their benefit.

GNA also observed that the renovated school library was stocked with new and modern books, tables and chairs and others by the donors.