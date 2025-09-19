SOS Children’s Villages Condemns Winneba Child Abuse, Urges Immediate Action

SOS Children’s Villages Ghana has strongly condemned the brutal abuse of a three-year-old girl in Winneba, Central Region, after her stepmother allegedly poured hot water on her private parts as punishment for bedwetting.

SOS Children’s Villages in Ghana Condemns Heinous Abuse of 3-Year-Old Girl in Winneba. Calls for Swift Justice and Strengthened Child Protection Systems

SOS Children’s Villages Ghana is deeply shocked and outraged by the horrific abuse of a three-year-old girl in Winneba, Central Region, who is currently battling for her life after her stepmother allegedly poured hot water on her private parts as punishment for bedwetting.

This inhumane act constitutes a gross violation of the Children’s Act, 1998 (Act 560), which explicitly protects children from torture, cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment. It equally contravenes Ghana’s obligations under Article 28 (3) of the 1992 Constitution, which states that, “A child shall not be subjected to torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, the Domestic Violence Act, 2007 (Act 732), and international conventions such as the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) and the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child (ACRWC) all of which Ghana has ratified. Clearly, there is a violation of Article 37 of the UNCRC.

No child should ever endure such cruelty. The trauma inflicted on this young girl is a stark reminder of the urgent need to prioritize child protection in every home, community, and institution across Ghana.

Our Call

We join Challenging Heights and other CSOs to call on the Ghana Police Service, particularly the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU), to ensure the immediate arrest and prosecution of the alleged perpetrator(s), including any adult who failed in their duty of care. Even though Challenging Height has committed to paying the medical bill of the victim, this should be taken care of by the Department of Social Welfare (DSW) under its child protection, and justice mandate as stipulated by law. The victim should be guaranteed free, comprehensive medical treatment and long-term psychosocial care to aid her recovery. We request that the DSW as an accountable partner in Child Protection provide all parties concerned, especially the media and relevant stakeholders an update on its active response on the matter to its logical conclusion. We call on traditional leaders, faith-based organizations, and community structures such as Child Protection Committees to speak out strongly against such abuses and to serve as the first line of defense in protecting children. Government must urgently resource the DSW and DOVVSU Unit to carry out their mandates effectively. We urge Parliament, the Parliamentary Select Committee on Child Protection, the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, and Civil Society Organizations to work with us to end all forms of violence against children. This includes harmful disciplinary practices. These efforts must align with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 16.2, which commits Ghana to end abuse, exploitation, trafficking, and all forms of violence against children.

This is an appalling and apparent failure of the nation in its binding and legal obligations in the area of child protection. It highlights systemic failures that put children at risk in their own homes. Ghana cannot continue to tolerate such atrocities. Every child deserves a safe, nurturing environment free from violence and fear.

SOS Children’s Villages Ghana is ready to collaborate with State Agencies, Civil Society Organizations, and Community Stakeholders to Ensure Justice for This Child and to Prevent Future Occurrences.