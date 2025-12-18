Sonnie Badu Declares Strong Support For NDC Over NPP Citing Family Tradition

Ghanaian gospel musician Evangelist Sonnie Badu expressed strong support for President John Dramani Mahama stating he would choose the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over the New Patriotic Party (NPP) any day during an interview on Angel FM Kumasi on Wednesday December 18.

Sonnie Badu explained that while he knows a few people in the NPP his family has long supported the NDC which informs his preference for the opposition party. The evangelist praised President Mahama’s leadership describing him as determined to become one of Africa’s best presidents, noting the leader did significant work previously but failed to advertise it properly while social media now allows everyone to see his works and appreciate him more.

The Rockhill Church founder added that President Mahama’s youthfulness sense of humor and ability to stay updated make him an effective leader for Ghana. Sonnie Badu however expressed concern about succession noting that President Mahama’s shoes are big and any future leader will have to achieve even more to maintain his legacy following the 2024 electoral victory.

President Mahama won the December 7 2024 presidential election with 57 percent of votes defeating NPP candidate Mahamudu Bawumia who conceded defeat on December 8. The NDC secured a landslide parliamentary victory winning 184 out of 276 seats while the NPP secured 88 seats with independent candidates winning four seats, marking the end of eight years of NPP governance.

Sonnie Badu previously prophesied on January 9 2025 that President Mahama is destined to become a pastor suggesting he will soon be ordained and could become the first ordained pastor to serve as president. The gospel artist who founded Rockhill Church in the United States shared the revelation on Instagram describing it as the next chapter in Mahama’s journey following his inauguration on January 7.

The musician organized a peace walk in Accra on November 23 2024 to emphasize the importance of maintaining peace ahead of Ghana’s general elections. The event dubbed The Peace Walk with Sonnie Badu began at Danquah Circle and concluded at Black Star Square with hundreds of participants including Reverend Lawrence Tetteh, gospel musician Cwesi Oteng and music producer Kaywa joining the march.

Sonnie Badu’s declaration of support for the NDC comes amid his continued involvement in Ghana’s political and spiritual landscape through music faith and public advocacy. The evangelist has consistently used his platform to promote peace unity and national development while maintaining connections with political leaders across party lines.