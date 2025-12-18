Sonnie Badu Congratulates Shatta Wale For Record Breaking Shatta Fest 2025 Attendance

Ghanaian gospel musician Evangelist Sonnie Badu congratulated Shatta Wale for pulling what he described as the largest crowd he has ever witnessed at ShattaFest 2025 held at Independence Square on October 18, stating he cannot currently break this record without staying in Ghana for at least one year.

The Rockhill Church founder praised the scale and spectacle of the event noting he had never seen Independence Square stretched to the streets like that during the concert. Sonnie Badu stated he knows pastors have done crusades at the venue but to fill it out like ShattaFest was magical, adding that as a colleague he had to congratulate Shatta Wale for the achievement.

ShattaFest 2025 drew an estimated 400,000 attendees according to JoyNews Research analysis using aerial imagery, drone footage and on ground crowd density mapping. The research estimated about 250,000 people filled the main Independence Square with an additional 100,000 occupying adjoining streets and open spaces, while extending the analysis to outer peripheries including Osu, Tema Station, nearby beaches and stadium areas showed total crowd could reach 400,000.

The evangelist who lives abroad revealed plans to return to Ghana next year and hinted at staging his own large scale show. Sonnie Badu stated he would use just six months to do solid advertisement in 2026 adding that Shatta Wale stays in Ghana making it easier for him to pull the crowd, while he needs more time for proper promotion.

Sonnie Badu also revealed he was poised to become the first gospel artiste to win the Artiste of the Year award at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) in 2014 but lost out to Shatta Wale to prevent potential chaos at the event. Speaking on Angel FM Kumasi on Wednesday December 18, the musician explained he was competing alongside Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Castro, Samini, Guru and Kwabena Kwabena that year.

The gospel artist stated he had already won the Male Vocalist category and another award at the 2014 ceremony and was hopeful of securing the overall Artiste of the Year accolade. Sonnie Badu acknowledged that to prevent chaos that might have erupted that night the award was given to Shatta Wale, adding he chose not to pursue further nominations at the Ghana Music Awards after that experience but expressed satisfaction that Joe Mettle and later Diana Hamilton became the gospel artistes to claim the prestigious title.

Shatta Wale won the 2014 VGMA Artiste of the Year award with his hit song Dancehall King which dominated Ghanaian airwaves that year. The concert held on October 18 2025 marked the dancehall king’s 40th birthday celebration with free entry and featured performances from Sarkodie, King Promise, Samini, Medikal and Wendy Shay among other top Ghanaian acts.