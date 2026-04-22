Sompa Report: Ghana’s Security Threats Now Form a Reinforcing Network

Ghana’s security environment has shifted from manageable, isolated incidents into an interlocking web of threats that amplify each other across physical, digital, and social systems, according to the security and operational risk dimension of the Q1 2026 National Risk Dimension Report by Sompa & Partners.

The report rates Security and Operational Risk as Severe, assigning a score of 64 out of a possible 125 under the firm’s Likelihood, Impact and Velocity framework — a level that signals rising pressure across both the physical security and digital operating environments for businesses and institutions active in Ghana.

Illegal small-scale mining, widely known as galamsey, is identified as the most significant emerging threat in the assessment. The report describes galamsey as “Ghana’s single biggest emerging security threat,” noting that its links to organised criminal networks have transformed it well beyond an environmental problem into a broad security and operational hazard that affects mining communities, water systems, and surrounding areas.

In the north of the country, the Bawku conflict continues to weigh on stability despite mediation efforts, with 119 deaths recorded in connection with the dispute. The report warns that ongoing disruptions to movement and logistics across parts of the northern corridor pose real risks to supply chains and commercial operations.

Regional spillover from the Sahel, particularly from Burkina Faso, adds a further layer of complexity, with instability continuing to reach across Ghana’s northern border communities and key transport routes.

On the digital front, the report identifies growing cybersecurity exposure, citing increasing fraud targeting both individuals and businesses, rising vulnerability to system-level attacks, and the prospect of tighter compliance obligations as new legislation takes effect. The findings align with data published separately by Ghana’s Cyber Security Authority, which recorded more than 3,500 cyber incidents in the first quarter of 2026 alone.

Labour-related pressures also feature in the assessment. High demand for a limited number of public sector jobs is identified as a source of building social tension that could translate into wider operational disruption if unaddressed.

The report also flags repeated fire incidents at urban markets as evidence of persistent structural vulnerabilities in commercial infrastructure.

Sompa & Partners concludes that the convergence of these threats, each reinforcing the others, marks a qualitative change in Ghana’s risk landscape that demands a more integrated response from policymakers and businesses alike. The security dimension forms part of a seven-dimension national risk assessment covering Ghana’s broader business environment in 2026.

NewsGhana reported last week on the same report’s finding that Ghana’s environmental and climate risk has been rated at the maximum applicable score of 100, driven largely by the scale of galamsey’s impact on the country’s waterways and landmass.