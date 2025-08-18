Somoco Ghana Presents Gifts to Ga Traditional Council for Homowo Festival

Management of Somoco Ghana Limited yesterday presented an array of gift items to the Ga Traditional Council as part of their contribution to this year’s Ga Homowo Festival celebrations. The donations included 5 Boxer 125X model motorbikes, valued at GH¢100,000, an assortment of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, packs of bottled water, and cash. The items also included two Bruhm UHD Smart OS LED TVs donated by Somotex Ghana Limited.

The presentation, held at the Ga Mantse Palace in Accra on Monday, August 12, 2025, was led by Nii Ayi Hyde, Country Director of the Mohinani Group & MD for Somoco Ghana Ltd.

Speaking through a linguist, Ga Mantse King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II expressed his appreciation to the delegation for their generous contribution. The traditional leader, however, encouraged Nii Ayi Hyde and his team to make their visits to the Palace more frequent, emphasising that corporate support for the development of the Ga State should extend beyond the Homowo festivities.

“The Homowo festivities should not be the only time when corporate bodies should come to aid in the development efforts of the Ga State,” the Ga Mantse stated.

Somoco Ghana Limited is the sole authorized distributor of Boxer motorbikes and Bajaj RE auto rickshaws in Ghana. The company is a member of the prestigious Mohinani Group, a leading business group in Ghana with other subsidiaries such as Somotex Ghana Limited.

The Ga Homowo Festival, an annual celebration of harvest and thanksgiving, remains one of the most significant traditional festivals in the Greater Accra Region.