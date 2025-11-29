Somalia backs Morocco’s Territorial Integrity, welcomes UN Security Council resolution

The Federal Republic of Somalia reiterated on Friday its support for Morocco’s territorial integrity and sovereignty over its entire territory, welcoming the adoption of Resolution 2797 by the UN Security Council.

During a bilateral meeting held in Rabat with Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Somalia Abdisalam Abdi Ali reaffirmed his country’s steadfast stance in favor of Morocco’s territorial integrity and sovereignty over its entire territory.

In a Joint Communiqué inked following talks between the two ministers, Abdi Ali noted with deep satisfaction the adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 2797, which enshrines the autonomy plan presented by the Kingdom, within the framework of Moroccan sovereignty, as the basis for a just lasting resolution for a final solution.

During these discussions, Abdi Ali welcomed the Kingdom of Morocco’s serious and realistic efforts to put an end to this artificial regional dispute, expressing Somalia’s full support for the efforts of the UN Secretary-General and his Personal Envoy for the Sahara.

For his part, Bourita reiterated Morocco’s gratitude towards the Federal Republic of Somalia for its vote in favor of Resolution 2797, adopted October 31, 2025 by the UN Security Council.

He also reaffirmed to his Somalian peer Morocco’s commitment and pledge to respect Somalia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty over its entire territory.