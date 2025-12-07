Soldiers Claim Coup in Benin as Government Says President Safe

Soldiers appeared on Benin’s state television on Sunday claiming to have removed President Patrice Talon from power, but government officials dismissed the claim and said loyal forces were containing the attempted coup.

The unrest began in the early hours in Porto-Novo, where gunfire erupted near the presidential residence at Camp Guezo. A group of soldiers led by Lieutenant Colonel Pascal Tigri seized the national broadcaster and announced Talon had been removed from office, calling themselves the Military Committee for Refoundation. The soldiers suspended the constitution, dissolved state institutions and halted political activities during their televised announcement.

Talon’s office quickly dismissed the claim. According to Reuters, a presidency spokesperson stated that only a small group controlled the television station while the regular army was regaining control. The government insisted the president remained secure and that the city and country were completely safe.

The French Embassy reported gunfire at Camp Guezo and urged its citizens to stay indoors. State television and public radio signals were cut off after the military announcement, although the broadcast resumed briefly to show the soldiers reading their statement.

Talon has governed since 2016 and is scheduled to leave office next April after elections. His party’s candidate, former Finance Minister Romuald Wadagni, has emerged as the frontrunner. Opposition candidate Renaud Agbodjo was recently disqualified by the electoral commission for lacking sufficient sponsors.

Political tensions have escalated in recent months. Last month, lawmakers approved a constitutional amendment extending the presidential term from five to seven years while maintaining the two-term limit. Critics have accused Talon of becoming increasingly autocratic despite praise for Benin’s robust economic growth, which has regularly exceeded six percent annually.

The attempted coup comes amid a series of military takeovers across West Africa. In November, soldiers in Guinea-Bissau removed President Umaro Embalo from power following a disputed election. The takeover marked the ninth coup or attempted coup in Guinea-Bissau since its independence from Portugal in 1974.

Benin experienced multiple coups following its independence from France in 1960, particularly during the decades afterward. However, the country has been politically stable since 1991 following the two-decade rule of Marxist-Leninist Mathieu Kérékou.

Wadagni, a former Deloitte executive who joined the government in 2016, has been widely credited with steering Benin’s strong economic performance. He is viewed as one of Talon’s closest allies and has advocated fiscal discipline, earning backing from international investors.

The situation in Benin remains fluid as security forces work to restore full control. International observers and regional bodies are closely monitoring developments in the West African nation, where this represents the latest challenge to democratic norms in a region struggling with political instability.