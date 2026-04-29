Soldier Who Bet on Maduro Raid Pleads Not Guilty in New York

A United States Army Special Forces soldier charged with using classified military intelligence to place winning bets on the prediction market platform Polymarket pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in a New York federal court, marking the next legal step in a case that has drawn global scrutiny over the regulation of online prediction markets.

Gannon Ken Van Dyke, a 38-year-old Army Master Sergeant stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, entered the not guilty plea before Judge Margaret Garnett and was released on a $250,000 bond. He was ordered to surrender his passport and restrict his travel.

Van Dyke’s attorney, Mark Geragos, described his client as an “American hero” and argued that he had been charged “with something that is not a crime,” vowing to challenge what he called the core of the allegations.

Federal prosecutors allege that Van Dyke signed nondisclosure agreements committing never to “divulge, publish, or reveal by writing, words, conduct, or otherwise any classified or sensitive information” relating to military operations. They contend he violated that commitment by leveraging advance knowledge of Operation Absolute Resolve, the covert mission that resulted in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on January 3, 2026.

Van Dyke allegedly placed 13 bets between December 27, 2025, and January 26, all taking a “yes” position on contracts predicting that United States forces would be in Venezuela, that Maduro would be out of power, or that President Donald Trump would invoke war powers against Venezuela, all by January 31. He wagered approximately $33,034 in total and walked away with more than $409,000 in profits.

This case represents the first time federal prosecutors have charged anyone in connection with bets placed on a prediction market, a growing space where users wager yes or no on outcomes ranging from sports results to geopolitical events.

Prosecutors also allege that Van Dyke attempted to cover his tracks. After media reports flagged the unusually profitable trades, he asked Polymarket to delete his account and changed the email address linked to his cryptocurrency exchange account to one not registered under his name. He had also used a virtual private network to disguise his location when placing the bets.

Polymarket, in a statement, said it had identified the suspicious trading and referred the matter to the United States Department of Justice, cooperating fully with the investigation.

The case has sparked broader concerns about insider trading on prediction markets. President Trump, responding to questions about the arrest, said he was troubled by the growing trend of betting on geopolitical events, describing the world as having become a “casino.” Lawmakers have also pointed to suspicious trades in oil futures markets that preceded key developments in the United States-Iran conflict.

Van Dyke faces charges including unlawful use of confidential government information, commodities fraud, wire fraud, and an unlawful monetary transaction. He is due back in court on June 8.