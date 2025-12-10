SolarTaxi Partners ACEP to Train 250 Women in Green Energy Technologies

SolarTaxi and the Africa Centre for Energy Policy have signed a partnership to train 250 young Ghanaian women in green energy technologies over three years. The initiative, launched through a Memorandum of Understanding signed Tuesday, December 9, 2025, aims to ensure women are not left behind in Ghana’s green transition.

The Green Energy Technology Capacity Development Program, known as GETCADEP, seeks to equip young Ghanaian women with practical green skills for the future of work. The programme is set to begin next year and represents what company officials describe as a powerful step toward transforming Ghana’s transportation sector and bridging the gender gap in the green tech industry.

SolarTaxi CEO Jorge Appiah announced the move, stating the programme offers more than philanthropic value. For SolarTaxi, the MOU represents a strategic investment in building a pipeline of skilled women ready to drive, maintain, and engineer the future of Africa’s e-mobility ecosystem, he said.

SolarTaxi has established itself as Ghana’s leading e-mobility firm since its founding in 2018. The company locally assembles electric two and four wheel vehicles for transport and delivery across cities including Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi, and Tamale. Over the years, the startup has introduced affordable and low emission transport alternatives while carving out jobs and career paths in a sector historically dominated by men.

The company already operates a Female Engineers and Riders Academy that has begun challenging stereotypes. Company profiles cite a female engineer rising through the ranks as evidence that engineering is not exclusively a male domain. The new partnership with ACEP through GETCADEP goes further by promising formal training, certification, and dedicated support for women over a three year horizon.

The initiative addresses a country where traditional gender roles often limit women’s access to technical training or transport related jobs. According to Appiah, the collaboration is a powerful step toward driving innovation through sustainable mobility solutions. He said SolarTaxi is not just building vehicles but building opportunities, empowering women, and accelerating access to green and sustainable transport across Africa.

Transport remains a major contributor to air pollution, while rising fuel costs burden commuting households. SolarTaxi’s model of affordable, electric, and locally assembled vehicles offers a cleaner, cost effective alternative. Adding more women to the skilled workforce in the green space could extend the ripple effect beyond sustainability into economic empowerment, gender equity, and sustainable livelihoods.

Women selected for the programme stand to gain technical skills in battery charging infrastructure, electric vehicle maintenance, ride hailing operations, and potentially management skills, all in a growing industry with expanding demand. The training will combine practical hands on experience with theoretical knowledge, preparing participants for various roles in the emerging green tech sector.

With President John Mahama officially renaming the Ministry of Energy to the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition in January 2025, the government has signaled a commitment to greening the national grid. Industry observers expect the administration to provide necessary support to the initiative and push it to scale up so more women can benefit.

Agri Impact Limited Group CEO Daniel Acquaye called for strong stakeholder participation to ensure the emerging policy delivers sustainable and inclusive outcomes. The GETCADEP initiative arrives as Ghana intensifies efforts to position renewable energy and green technology as central drivers of economic transformation under the current administration’s agenda.

The partnership between SolarTaxi and ACEP represents a convergence of private sector innovation and policy advocacy in Ghana’s green energy space. ACEP, established in 2010 as an African energy policy think tank, works with partners across Africa to harness the potential of the continent’s energy resources for accelerated development.

For now, the focus remains on the successful implementation of the GETCADEP programme and its potential to create a new generation of female green energy professionals in Ghana.