Solar Technology Offers Hope for Farmers Battling Crop Losses

Ghana’s smallholder farmers are turning to innovative solar powered storage solutions to combat persistent crop waste, as local companies demonstrate how renewable energy can transform the agricultural supply chain.

AkoFresh, a Kumasi based enterprise founded by Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology alumnus Mathias Charles Yabe, has deployed solar cold storage units across multiple communities in the Ashanti and Greater Accra regions. The technology extends shelf life of perishable produce from roughly five days to 21 days, giving farmers crucial time to find buyers and negotiate better prices.

The company operates on a pay as you go model, charging farmers 30 cents daily per 20 kilogram crate of produce. Farmers can also barter crops for storage space, removing cash constraints that often prevent adoption of new technologies. A mobile application connects farmers directly to food aggregators, eliminating middlemen and improving price transparency.

Since its launch, the venture has trained more than 3,000 farmers and prevented an estimated 500 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions. The company’s latest innovation includes refrigerated tricycles piloted in June 2025 to address the transportation gap between farms and markets.

Ghana’s cold storage sector shows significant growth potential, with analysts estimating the fruit and vegetable cold chain market alone could generate up to 900 million dollars in annual revenue. The government’s 2021 National Cooling Plan emphasizes refrigeration infrastructure as essential to achieving food security goals outlined in the Planting for Food and Jobs initiative.

Research from the University of Ghana demonstrates that zero energy cool chambers can increase produce available for sale from 42 percent to 62 percent of original harvest volumes. These low cost evaporative cooling systems maintain higher humidity and lower temperatures without requiring grid electricity, making them accessible to remote farming communities.

Private sector interest in agricultural storage infrastructure is growing. World Bank supported programs have explored public private partnerships to rehabilitate government silos and construct new warehouses in northern Ghana’s Savannah region, where storage bottlenecks have historically constrained farmers.

The adoption of improved storage remains uneven across the country. A 2024 study from Kwame Nkrumah University found that less than 20 percent of maize farmers adopt technologies like Purdue Improved Crop Storage bags, despite 51 percent awareness of the solution. Researchers attribute low uptake to high upfront costs, limited access to credit, and insufficient technical support.

Education and farming experience correlate strongly with technology adoption rates. The study found that each additional year of formal education increases exposure probability by 13.5 percent, while farming experience boosts awareness by 3.4 percent annually.

Women farmers face particular challenges accessing storage solutions. Data shows female farmers own half the land of male counterparts and have significantly lower credit approval rates, limiting their ability to invest in preservation infrastructure despite representing the majority of agricultural workers and producing over two thirds of the country’s food stock.

Agricultural experts emphasize that storage solutions must integrate with broader infrastructure improvements. Poor rural road networks continue to limit farmers’ access to aggregation centers and processing facilities, undermining the economic viability of value addition strategies.

Climate change adds urgency to post harvest management efforts. Erratic rainfall patterns and temperature increases threaten crop yields, particularly for rain dependent agriculture that dominates Ghana’s farming landscape. Effective storage becomes more critical as climate variability increases production risks.

The government allocated 200 million dollars to the Buffer Stock Company in the 2026 budget to purchase excess produce, though agricultural stakeholders call for consistent policy frameworks rather than ad hoc interventions. Predictable procurement from institutions like senior high schools could help private investors plan long term storage infrastructure investments.

AkoFresh plans to expand operations to 15 communities in Ghana and replicate its model in Uganda and Nigeria within five years, targeting more than 15,000 smallholder farmers and traders. The company invests one percent of storage fees into educational materials for farmers’ children, linking agricultural improvement to broader community development.

The emergence of cooling as a service business models represents a shift in how rural communities access refrigeration technology. By removing large capital requirements and offering flexible payment terms, these approaches make climate friendly cooling accessible to smallholders who previously had no preservation options beyond immediate sale.

Success in reducing food losses will require coordinated efforts across multiple fronts. While technological solutions like solar cold storage offer practical tools, experts note that lasting change depends on addressing systemic constraints including finance access, market linkages, quality standards enforcement, and rural infrastructure development.