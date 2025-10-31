Solar Panels Now Powering Trains Directly at British Railway Station

Thousands of passengers traveling through Aldershot station in Britain probably don’t realize their train is drawing power from solar panels installed beside the tracks, making it the only direct solar-to-rail system currently operating in the country.

The modest 40-kilowatt installation, built in 2019 by startup Riding Sunbeams, represents something bigger than its size suggests. It’s a working demonstration that renewable energy can feed directly into railway systems, potentially offering rail operators their cheapest electricity option while accelerating the shift away from diesel locomotives.

Leo Murray, co-founder and chief executive of Riding Sunbeams, points out the installation’s significance. On sunny afternoons, trains passing through Aldershot receive at least some of their power from those panels, equivalent to roughly ten typical British household rooftop systems combined.

“If you are a railway, this is the cheapest electricity you can buy,” Murray explains, highlighting an economic advantage that could prove compelling as rail networks worldwide grapple with electrification costs.

The global rail industry still relies heavily on diesel, particularly in freight operations and less developed networks. Traditional electrification through either electrified rails or overhead pantograph systems requires substantial investment and technical expertise, creating barriers that have slowed the transition to cleaner energy.

But here’s where things get complicated. Murray notes that accessing sufficient grid capacity has become a major obstacle. “It is hard to get access to a large enough connection for powering your trains. That problem has only become much worse,” he says, explaining why trackside solar installations could offer a practical workaround.

After completing the Aldershot project, Riding Sunbeams hoped to scale up with a full commercial pilot, but funding challenges intervened. Now there’s renewed momentum. Network Rail is actively seeking suppliers for rail-side renewable energy projects, which Murray describes as “the big one.” His company plans to bid.

Expanding the concept isn’t straightforward, though. Aldershot worked because the track was already electrified, allowing simple connection to existing infrastructure. Converting diesel lines to electric overhead systems powered by solar presents technical challenges, primarily because solar panels produce direct current electricity while overhead lines require alternating current. Engineers in England are currently developing converters to bridge this gap.

Innovation is happening on multiple fronts across the rail sector. At Colton Junction between Leeds and York, where trains hurtle past at speeds up to 125 miles per hour making it Britain’s fastest railway junction, recent electrification benefited from specialized software developed at the University of Huddersfield. The software creates detailed 3D models of overhead line systems, allowing engineers to plan construction more precisely and reduce costs by eliminating some traditional testing phases.

João Pombo, associate director at the university’s Institute of Railway Research, notes that everything was specified through software measurements. Trains have been running at maximum speed through that junction since August, demonstrating how digital tools can streamline complex infrastructure projects.

Meanwhile, Poland’s Nevomo startup has taken a completely different approach with electromagnetic propulsion. They’ve developed a system where thick aluminium cables fitted between rails generate magnetic fields strong enough to move freight wagons equipped with magnets. This eliminates locomotives entirely, making each wagon essentially independent.

“Each wagon becomes independent. They can also operate in groups,” explains founder and chief executive Ben Paczek. The system allows more precise wagon control, potentially enabling multiple freight units to run closely spaced on single tracks, dramatically increasing capacity. Nevomo expects small-scale installations at a German steel plant and an Indian port next year.

In the United States, Parallel Systems is developing battery-powered freight wagons that move independently across rail networks. Rather than traditional long-haul freight trains, these wagons would operate more like packets in a digital distribution system. Co-founder and chief executive Matt Soule suggests that capturing just 10 percent of the trucking market would double the rail industry’s freight volume.

Stuart Hillmansen at the University of Birmingham, who has collaborated with Riding Sunbeams, offers a measured perspective. Coordinating independently moving wagons on existing rail networks presents real challenges, he notes. The critical factor isn’t whether these technologies work physically but whether they make economic sense.

“All of these technologies are physically feasible and can work. The challenge is making the business case,” Hillmansen observes, capturing the fundamental tension between technical innovation and commercial viability that defines infrastructure transformation.

As rail networks worldwide face pressure to decarbonize while managing tight budgets, solutions like trackside solar, electromagnetic propulsion, and independent freight wagons represent different bets on how the industry might evolve. The Aldershot installation remains small, but it’s proven the concept works. Whether it scales up depends less on engineering than on economics and regulatory frameworks that either encourage or impede innovation.