Solar Irrigation, Cooperative Model Reshape Onion Farming in Namiyela

Sixty women smallholder farmers in Namiyela, West Mamprusi Municipality, are now cultivating onions year-round through a climate-smart project that pairs solar-powered irrigation infrastructure with cooperative governance and structured business training.

ReliefEcho Ghana launched the initiative, dubbed the Sustainable Agricultural Value Chain Empowerment project, with support from Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), EWS Group, and Deutsche Postcode Lotterie through TU eMpower Africa e.V.

At the core of the physical infrastructure sits a 10,000 cubic metre water storage facility supplying spray tube and drip irrigation systems along the White Volta. A second facility of equal capacity is under construction to serve a planned four-acre irrigated farmland. A 50-tonne onion storage facility complements the production side by reducing post-harvest losses and improving market competitiveness.

Joshua Taiwo Adefila, Founder and Executive Director of ReliefEcho Ghana, said the first phase tackled moisture stress and poor irrigation techniques that had long suppressed dry-season farming in the community. Farmers received training in solar-powered system maintenance and irrigation scheduling techniques projected to cut water use by between 20 and 40 percent while lifting overall yields.

“The progress reflects strong community participation and readiness to scale up,” Adefila said.

Training sessions also covered land preparation, crop rotation, composting, mulching, organic soil management, and environmentally friendly pest control, equipping participants with an integrated approach to sustainable onion cultivation.

Beyond the field, Nicholas Atubiga led value chain sessions that gave beneficiaries practical business skills including grading, storage, pricing strategies, bookkeeping, and business planning. The project supported the formation of the Agurekankang Cooperative, inaugurating a nine-member leadership structure to coordinate collective marketing and expand market access over a two-year horizon.

Joshua Asochiga, one of the implementation leads, recommended continuous mentoring, refresher training, and the establishment of a community irrigation management committee to protect the infrastructure and sustain long-term impact. Facilitator Ophelia Ayamga urged the women to take full ownership of the initiative to strengthen household incomes and food security.

Beneficiaries welcomed the intervention and called for expanded irrigation coverage and stronger market linkages to extend onion production across Northern Ghana.