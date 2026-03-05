SokoJob Offers Free Recruitment Services to Schools and Non-Profits

Ghanaian artificial intelligence (AI) recruitment startup SokoJob has launched a social programme that will provide free, full-cycle hiring support to universities, schools, registered non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and community projects with measurable social impact.

The initiative, announced this week, is aimed at addressing a persistent gap in Ghana’s social sector, where many educational and community organisations lose time and talent because they lack the budget for professional recruitment services.

Under the programme, selected institutions will have access to SokoJob’s full recruitment pipeline at no cost. The platform will receive applications on behalf of participating organisations, screen candidates using its AI-powered matching tools, and deliver only pre-qualified, interview-ready candidates to the beneficiary institution. Each selected partner will also be assigned a dedicated SokoJob specialist to manage the process and account for the organisation’s specific hiring needs.

“We’re building SokoJob not just as a business, but as a tool for our country’s development,” said Roberta Mensah, Managing Partner at SokoJob. “Too often, socially impactful projects struggle to find the right people simply because they don’t have recruitment budgets. We want to change that.”

Mensah described the programme as a long-term strategic commitment rather than a one-time campaign, saying the company believes technology should serve people beyond commercial objectives. “If our experience and platform can help grow education, strengthen communities, and create opportunities, we have a responsibility to do so,” she said.

SokoJob was founded to address key inefficiencies in Ghana’s labour market by enabling fast and accurate matching of talent with opportunities for both job seekers and employers. The platform allows applicants to create profiles and upload CVs, with an AI engine reviewing the data to deliver personalised job suggestions and highlight openings that match a user’s skills and goals. It also offers automated tools for employers.

Organisations interested in applying for the free recruitment programme can submit an application through SokoJob’s website at sokojob.com.