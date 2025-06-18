Software Engineer Remanded Over Alleged Rental Car Theft

An Accra Circuit Court has ordered software engineer Nana Abakah Anderson to be held in police custody following allegations he stole two rented vehicles worth over GH¢500,000.

Anderson pleaded not guilty to two counts of stealing during his court appearance but was denied bail.

Prosecutors revealed that Anderson first rented a Honda CR-V (valued at GH¢250,000) from businessman Alexander Anim in January 2025 but failed to return it. When arrested in April, Anderson claimed the vehicle had been stolen by an acquaintance named “Tuga” but provided no evidence or police report to support his claim.

In a separate case, Anderson allegedly took possession of a KIA Optima (worth GH¢280,000) under false pretenses, disabling its tracker before disappearing. Detectives said he had listed a guesthouse as his residence when renting the car.

Prosecutors opposed bail, citing Anderson’s involvement in multiple ongoing cases and flight risk concerns. The court remanded him as investigations continue.