SoftBank Bets US$2bn on Intel Amid US Government Stake Talks

Intel shares jumped 5% as Japan’s SoftBank secured a $2 billion stake at $23 per share, backing the chipmaker’s bid to rival Samsung and TSMC.

The move coincided with reports of Trump administration discussions to convert federal grants into a 10% government stake, aimed at bolstering Intel’s $20 billion Ohio semiconductor hub.

While the White House remains silent, analysts see dual investments as critical for U.S. supply chain security. “Washington wants domestic chip independence, AI leadership, and less Asian reliance,” said Dan Sheehan of Telos Wealth Advisors. SoftBank’s bet signals market confidence in Intel’s turnaround, despite years of losing ground to global competitors.

Just days earlier, President Trump met Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan—a surprising pivot after previously targeting Tan over China ties. The meeting underscores Intel’s strategic importance. Yet experts warn a state stake risks blurring public-private boundaries. “It sets a risky precedent,” one cautioned, as geopolitical tensions reshape tech sovereignty battles.