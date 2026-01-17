Sofo Azorka Predicts NDC Victory, Praises Mahama’s Leadership Record

The National First Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Chief Sofo Azorka, has expressed strong confidence in the party’s prospects ahead of the next general elections, insisting that the NDC has already secured victory based on the performance and leadership style of former President John Dramani Mahama.

In an interview, Chief Azorka dismissed claims that his previous election victory was marred by irregularities, stating that he won by a wide margin and did not steal any votes. He said the NDC’s optimism going into the elections was grounded in what he described as the goodwill and track record of John Mahama.

According to him, economic challenges under the current administration, particularly the depreciation of the cedi against the dollar, had negatively affected Ghanaians. He alleged that the high exchange rate, which at a point rose to between 16 and 17 cedis to the dollar, was partly due to mismanagement and hoarding of foreign currency.

Chief Azorka portrayed John Mahama as a leader who prioritises national interest over personal gain, arguing that the former president had no interest in exploiting Ghana’s natural resources for private benefit. Instead, he said Mahama believed in using the country’s resources to drive development, contrasting this with what he described as dissipation of resources under the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He cited recent reductions in fuel prices as an example of Ghana’s economic potential when resources are properly managed, adding that an NDC government under Mahama would use state funds to build the country while ensuring accountability.

Chief Azorka further described Mahama as a God-fearing leader who listens to the concerns of ordinary Ghanaians, contrasting him with former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, whom he accused of failing to deliver meaningful relief to citizens despite making several promises.

He pointed to infrastructure projects such as the Kumasi–Accra road, saying Mahama prioritised the safety and comfort of Ghanaians over personal or political gain. He also accused the NPP administration of failing to deliver significant development during its eight years in office.

The NDC Vice Chairman also referenced challenges faced by retired public officers under the previous administration, including unpaid entitlements and protests, noting that these issues were addressed under John Mahama’s leadership.

Chief Azorka concluded that any serious discussion about building a better Ghana, in his view, must include recognition of John Mahama’s contribution and vision for the country.