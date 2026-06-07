Socrate Safo slams political hypocrisy over LGBTQ bill

Veteran filmmaker Socrate Safo has accused Ghana’s political class of glaring hypocrisy over the anti LGBTQ bill, saying the leaders shifting their stances now are driven by convenience, not principle.

Speaking on Okay FM, Safo argued that the renewed fight over the legislation has laid bare how some politicians bend their positions to suit the moment. “The hypocrisy of politics in this country is alarming,” he said.

He took aim first at the earlier version of the bill. By his telling, the draft placed before former President Nana Akufo-Addo was so extreme that it ended up in court and made little logical sense. The 2021 bill did pass Parliament in February 2024, but it stalled after individuals secured a Supreme Court injunction, which led Akufo-Addo to hold off on assenting before he left office.

Safo then turned to the governing side, questioning the consistency of President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC). He contended that figures who once blamed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for stalling the bill, and pledged to pass it themselves, have since presided over heavy amendments to the text. Opposition lawmakers have likewise complained that the new version is softer, while Mahama has said the passed bill must undergo legal review before any further step.

Safo insisted that leaders owe the public consistency on matters of national weight rather than positions that move with political winds. His own leanings are no secret, as he is a known member of the NPP, a background readers may weigh against his criticism of the governing party.