Society Judges Single Mothers Too Harshly, Says Vicky Zugah

Ghanaian actress and television presenter Vicky Zugah has opened up about the harsh societal judgment she’s faced as a single mother, revealing years of unfair labeling that once affected her deeply but no longer holds power over her sense of self.

Speaking on The Real Talk Podcast hosted by Elizabeth Essuman, Zugah candidly discussed her experiences with the social stigma often attached to single parenting. Her willingness to address the topic publicly reflects a broader conversation happening across Ghana about family structures and the unfair burden placed on mothers raising children alone.

“I have been called a ‘bad person’ because I’m a single mother. It used to affect me back then, but not anymore,” she said, her voice carrying the weight of experience and the strength of someone who’s made peace with public opinion.

The actress, who originally studied cosmetology before friends encouraged her to pursue acting, noted that single parenting presents enough challenges without society adding unnecessary judgment. She described how the experience becomes exponentially harder when communities choose criticism over compassion.

“In our society, single parenting can be saddening when some single parents must handle every aspect of parenting alone and depend heavily on support systems such as family and friends,” Zugah explained. Her words underscore a reality many women face quietly, managing both practical responsibilities and emotional burdens while navigating social disapproval.

Zugah’s journey in Ghana’s entertainment industry spans over two decades. She first gained recognition in the early 2000s through memorable performances in films like Trokosi, My Darling Princess, and The Return of Beyonce, establishing herself as a versatile actress capable of tackling diverse roles.

But it’s her transition into television that perhaps showcases her evolution most clearly. She’s hosted several shows, including Red Light Show on TV3 and later The Real Talk Show on GHOne TV, platforms where she regularly discusses relationship dynamics and lifestyle issues with the kind of honesty that’s become her trademark.

This openness about personal struggles isn’t new for Zugah. Over the years, she’s built a reputation for addressing topics many public figures shy away from, creating space for conversations that matter to ordinary Ghanaians facing similar situations. Her willingness to be vulnerable in public forums has resonated with audiences who appreciate her authenticity.

The stigma surrounding single motherhood in Ghana remains pervasive despite changing family dynamics across the country. Traditional expectations about marriage and family structure often place women who parent alone in difficult social positions, regardless of the circumstances that led to their situations. Many face whispered judgments, assumptions about their character, and barriers in social settings where coupled families are considered the norm.

Zugah’s evolution from someone affected by such judgments to someone unbothered by them represents a personal victory many single mothers aspire to achieve. Her statement that she’s moved past caring about these labels suggests a level of self-acceptance and confidence that comes from prioritizing her children’s wellbeing over society’s narrow definitions of acceptable motherhood.

The actress didn’t elaborate on her specific family situation during the podcast, keeping the focus instead on the broader societal issue. This approach allows her story to speak for countless other women who navigate single parenthood while facing similar prejudices.

Her comments arrive at a time when conversations about modern family structures are becoming more common in Ghana’s public discourse. Younger generations increasingly question traditional judgments about single parents, recognizing that children can thrive in various family configurations when provided with love, stability, and support.

Still, changing deeply entrenched social attitudes takes time, and women like Zugah who speak openly about their experiences help accelerate that shift. By refusing to internalize society’s negative labels and sharing her journey publicly, she offers both validation for other single mothers and perhaps prompts reflection among those who’ve been quick to judge.