Societe Generale Ghana Posts Strong Profit Growth in Third Quarter

Societe Generale Ghana PLC reported a significant surge in profitability for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, with post tax earnings climbing to 945.4 million Ghana Cedis. This robust performance, detailed in its unaudited financial statements, marks a substantial increase from the 274.3 million Cedis recorded in the same period last year.

The bank’s impressive results were primarily driven by a strong rise in net interest income, which reached 923.4 million Cedis compared to 812.5 million Cedis in 2024. This growth occurred even as total operating income saw a slight contraction, indicating improved cost management and operational efficiency. Profit before tax also rose healthily to 532.6 million Cedis from 428.0 million Cedis.

A key highlight of the report is the notable improvement in the bank’s financial health metrics. Its Capital Adequacy Ratio strengthened to 17.9 percent, comfortably above the regulatory requirement and up from 15.4 percent. In a significant turnaround, the Non Performing Loan Ratio was reduced to 13.5 percent from 19.1 percent a year earlier, reflecting enhanced credit risk management.

The bank also demonstrated a stronger liquidity position, with its Liquidity Ratio improving to 109.7 percent from 90.2 percent. This suggests a greater capacity to meet short term financial obligations. According to the financial report, the Board of Directors is responsible for the overall risk management approach and for approving risk management strategies. These results appear to validate the effectiveness of those frameworks.

Societe Generale Ghana, a subsidiary of the French banking group and listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange, continues to be a major player in Ghana’s banking sector. The latest figures signal a resilient performance in a dynamic economic environment, showcasing both profitability and strengthened prudential metrics.