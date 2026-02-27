Societe Generale Ghana Earns GH¢397 Million in 2025 Amid Rate and Currency Headwinds

Societe Generale Ghana PLC (SOGEGH) posted a profit after tax of GH¢397.0 million for the full year ended December 31, 2025, delivering a resilient result against a significantly more challenging operating environment than the prior year, as falling interest rates and a strengthening cedi reduced revenue from the bank’s foreign currency assets and high-yield fixed income portfolio.

The figure represents a 28 percent decline from the GH¢551.3 million profit recorded in 2024, a year in which the bank benefited from exceptionally elevated interest income driven by crisis-period sovereign yields and a weaker cedi. The 2025 results, audited and approved by the Board of Directors on February 24, 2026, reflect what Managing Director Hakim Ouzzani described as a deliberate transition toward sustainable, normalised growth. The bank distributed a dividend of GH¢241.1 million to shareholders during the year, the first dividend payment since 2022.

Net interest income, the core driver of banking profitability, rose 5.7 percent year on year to GH¢1.19 billion from GH¢1.12 billion in 2024, as the bank successfully defended its margins despite the Bank of Ghana’s easing monetary policy cycle. Net trading income more than doubled to GH¢122.3 million from GH¢59.9 million, supported by increased currency and fixed income trading activity.

Total operating income declined to GH¢1.36 billion from GH¢1.46 billion, largely due to a sharp contraction in other operating income, which fell from GH¢138.9 million in 2024 to a net expense of GH¢59.8 million in 2025 as foreign exchange translation gains unwind in a stronger cedi environment. A notable positive offset was an impairment recovery of GH¢33.6 million, a decisive reversal from the GH¢103.3 million impairment charge recorded in 2024, signalling meaningful improvement in asset quality across the loan book.

Operating expenses rose sharply to GH¢774.9 million from GH¢513.9 million. The increase was driven in part by an acceleration in depreciation and amortisation to GH¢126.5 million from GH¢71.1 million, reflecting the bank’s continued capital investment in digital infrastructure, technology upgrades, and branch refurbishment. Other operating expenses also climbed to GH¢372.8 million from GH¢198.1 million, partly reflecting inflationary pressures on non-interest costs and increased regulatory compliance expenditure.

The bank’s balance sheet contracted to GH¢9.68 billion in total assets from GH¢10.40 billion at the close of 2024, a movement the Managing Director attributed primarily to cedi appreciation reducing the local currency value of foreign currency-denominated assets rather than any deterioration in the underlying business. Customer deposits stood at GH¢5.84 billion, with loans and advances to customers at GH¢4.49 billion. Shareholders’ funds strengthened to GH¢2.60 billion from GH¢2.45 billion, supported by retained earnings.

Capital adequacy improved markedly. The bank’s capital adequacy ratio (CAR) rose to 23.39 percent as at December 31, 2025, up from 19.81 percent in 2024 and well above the Bank of Ghana’s regulatory minimum. The Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) ratio stood at 21.39 percent. The non-performing loan (NPL) ratio declined to 18.9 percent from 21.8 percent in 2024. Return on equity was recorded at 15.1 percent and earnings per share at GH¢0.56, compared with GH¢0.78 in 2024.

The Bank of Ghana confirmed no externally imposed capital requirement violations during the year. During 2025, the bank signed an unfunded risk participation agreement with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) of up to USD 40 million equivalent in Ghana cedis within a USD 80 million package to support cocoa licensed buying companies, deepening its position in the agricultural finance sector. The bank also launched a Green Funding Initiative, offering low-interest loans to clients for renewable energy and environmentally focused investments.

Board Chair Margaret Boateng Sekyere noted in her statement that Ghana’s macroeconomic recovery accelerated substantially during 2025. The cedi appreciated 40.7 percent against the United States dollar during the year, closing at USD/GHS 10.45. Inflation declined into single digits and the current account recorded a historic surplus of USD 9.08 billion, equivalent to 8.1 percent of gross domestic product. Gross international reserves reached a record USD 13.83 billion, representing 5.7 months of import cover.

Looking ahead, Ouzzani said the bank is well positioned to expand lending as private sector credit demand recovers in 2026. He highlighted the bank’s 15.1 percent return on equity and strengthened capital base as key assets for the year ahead.

The Annual General Meeting at which the 2025 accounts will be formally adopted and a dividend resolution voted on is scheduled for Wednesday, June 11, 2026 at 11:00am, to be held virtually.

Societe Generale Ghana, listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange under the ticker SOGEGH, closed at GH¢10.40 on Thursday, February 26, 2026. The French parent, Societe Generale Group, holds a majority stake in the bank. A separate ownership development to watch closely is the reported interest by Bank of Africa of Morocco and Nigeria’s Access Bank in acquiring the French parent’s stake in the bank, a process NewsGhana reported on earlier this year.