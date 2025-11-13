Social Sectors Receive Record Funding in Historic Budget

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has announced record allocations for health and education in the 2026 budget, headlined by establishment of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund and sustained investment in Free SHS alongside major infrastructure upgrades.

Presenting the budget to Parliament on Thursday, November 13, Dr Forson revealed that government will build six new regional hospitals and officially launch MahamaCares, the Ghana Medical Trust Fund designed to support Ghanaians with chronic diseases not fully covered by the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The Ghana Medical Trust Fund, dubbed MahamaCares, will provide financial assistance to individuals living with chronic diseases including cancers, cardiovascular diseases, chronic kidney failure requiring dialysis, stroke, diabetes, hypertension, and sickle cell disease. President Mahama officially launched the fund in April 2025 at the University of Ghana Medical Centre.

Parliament passed the Ghana Medical Trust Fund Bill 2025 into law in July, establishing the legal framework for the initiative. The fund requires approximately three billion Ghana cedis annually over its initial three years, financed primarily through uncapped portions of the National Health Insurance Levy (NHIL), government budgetary support, voluntary contributions, grants, and investment income.

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh emphasized that while NHIS has played a vital role in improving healthcare accessibility, it does not comprehensively cover high cost treatments. Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs) account for over 40% of all deaths in Ghana according to World Health Organization data, with cardiovascular diseases making up 19% and cancers 5% of all mortality cases.

The MahamaCares initiative will invest in health infrastructure, medical equipment, specialist training, and research to enhance access to quality healthcare. The programme complements NHIS by supporting critical aspects of chronic disease treatment that impose unbearable financial strain on families seeking life saving interventions.

A nine member technical taskforce chaired by former Provost of the College of Health Sciences Reverend Professor Emeritus Seth Aryeetey has been inaugurated to oversee implementation. The team includes distinguished healthcare, legal and financial experts tasked with developing robust policy and legal frameworks, designing sustainable funding models, and setting clear eligibility and disbursement criteria.

Government has committed GH¢3.5 billion to sustaining and strengthening the Free SHS programme, ensuring continuity of the policy that provides tuition free secondary education to all Ghanaian students. The allocation demonstrates government’s determination to protect educational access despite fiscal challenges.

The budget allocates GH¢564.6 million specifically for textbooks to improve foundational learning across basic and secondary schools. Government has distributed more than 6 million sanitary pads to schoolgirls, addressing menstrual hygiene challenges that often cause female students to miss classes during their periods.

Government will upgrade Senior High Schools nationwide under a new education programme aimed at improving infrastructure and learning environments. The programme will end the double track system that required students to alternate school attendance due to insufficient classroom space in some schools.

Digitalization of education management systems forms part of government’s modernization agenda for the education sector. The digital infrastructure will improve administrative efficiency, enhance monitoring of student performance, and streamline resource allocation to schools across the country.

Free Tertiary Education for Persons with Disabilities has been introduced as a vital social intervention. Budget allocation for beneficiary students has been captured in the 2026 Budget Statement, with data from the Education Ministry provided to the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) for planning disbursements in the 2025/2026 academic year.

Government has announced payment of GH¢452 million in free tertiary fees for 156,294 students, demonstrating commitment to expanding access to higher education. President Mahama pledged six months of his salary to support the MahamaCares initiative, underscoring personal commitment to the healthcare financing programme.

Primary healthcare will receive expanded investment from the CHPS compound to polyclinic level in the short to medium term. The strategy aims to bring quality healthcare closer to communities, reducing the need for citizens to travel long distances to access basic medical services.

Health infrastructure expansion includes plans to construct a state of the art 500 bed Specialist Children’s Hospital and Fertility Centre in Accra. Government will refurbish Korle Bu Teaching Hospital as an additional ultra modern quaternary specialist hospital to reduce medical care and training abroad.

The Greater Accra Regional Hospital at Ridge will be upgraded into a full Teaching Hospital and linked to the College of Physicians and Surgeons for specialist training. Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital will be refurbished to meet standards of an ultra modern teaching facility serving the Ashanti Region and surrounding areas.

Ho Teaching Hospital will be expanded to provide comprehensive specialist services, with plans to establish a quaternary hospital in the Volta Region to attract medical tourism. A Specialist and Trauma Hospital will be built in the Oti Region to respond to emergencies on the eastern corridor road.

Government has introduced Risk Exposure Insurance for health workers to provide financial protection and support in the event of injuries, illnesses or other risks encountered on the job. A vehicle tax waiver scheme for health professionals will be implemented under a well regulated system to ease transportation challenges.

Affordable accommodation within premises of health facilities and home ownership schemes for health and other workers will be provided to address housing challenges that affect recruitment and retention of qualified personnel in rural and underserved areas.

The Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana will receive incentives to make Ghana a pharmaceutical hub in Africa, supporting local production of medicines and reducing dependence on imported drugs. The initiative aims to strengthen pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity and create employment opportunities in the healthcare value chain.

Government acknowledged a temporary shortfall after the sudden withdrawal of US$156 million in health aid from international partners. The finance ministry reordered domestic spending to cover gaps and protect critical programmes, ensuring essential health services continued without major disruptions.

The comprehensive social sector investments reflect government’s commitment to building a resilient and inclusive health system alongside expanded educational opportunities. The programmes balance immediate needs with long term infrastructure development, positioning Ghana to deliver quality social services sustainably.