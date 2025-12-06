Social media poll shows Kennedy Agyapong leading among NDC and floating voters

A new social media poll shared by Global InfoAnalytics Executive Director Mussah Dankwah on December 6 suggests contrasting preferences among NDC voters and floating voters regarding potential New Patriotic Party flagbearer candidates for 2028. The latest online sampling points towards increased preference for Kennedy Agyapong over former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Sharing the graphic on social media, Dankwah stated that in a new twist in the NPP race, the social media poll shows the majority of NDC voters and floating voters now prefer Kennedy Agyapong over Dr Bawumia, contrary to previous polling data. Both candidates are contesting the NPP’s presidential primary scheduled for January 31, 2026.

The poll shows Kennedy Agyapong attracts 39 percent of NDC voters’ support compared with 33 percent for Dr Bawumia. Former Trades Minister Kwadwo Alan Kyerematen, who left the NPP to run as an independent candidate in 2024, is in third place with 14 percent among NDC voters.

Among floating voters, Kennedy Agyapong again leads with 38 percent, followed by Dr Bawumia at 32 percent. Alan Kyerematen recorded 15 percent among floating voters, according to the data shared by Dankwah.

Dankwah stated it remains unclear whether these online trends will match more traditional polling channels. He noted it is yet to be confirmed if this new twist will be reflected in the telephone and face to face edition of the national tracking poll, which starts next week.

The pollster urged political actors to rely on research rather than assumptions, noting that no two elections are the same and strategic communication works better with data. He advised political stakeholders not to fly blind in their campaign strategies.

The social media poll results represent a departure from earlier polling data that showed different preference patterns. Cross party voter preferences often provide insights into perceived electability and broader appeal beyond core party bases.

Kennedy Agyapong’s stronger performance among NDC voters and floating voters suggests crossover appeal that could influence strategic calculations within the NPP. Political analysts often examine opposition party preferences to gauge which candidates might pose stronger electoral challenges in general elections.

Dr Bawumia led the NPP into the 2024 presidential election but lost decisively to John Mahama of the NDC, who secured 56.55 percent of valid votes compared to Bawumia’s 41.62 percent. The defeat ended eight years of NPP government marked by economic challenges including high inflation and debt default.

Despite the 2024 loss, Dr Bawumia is seeking the NPP flagbearership again for 2028. Recent polls by Global InfoAnalytics showed 57 percent of NPP supporters backing the former Vice President, though he faces strong competition from Kennedy Agyapong, who finished second in the 2023 NPP primaries with 37.41 percent against Bawumia’s 61.47 percent.

Kennedy Agyapong has publicly declared his intention to contest the flagbearer position, vowing not to succumb to internal party pressure. His brother Ralph Agyapong confirmed in March 2025 that shifting internal dynamics within the NPP now favor Kennedy Agyapong’s candidacy following the party’s 2024 election defeat.

The methodology and sample size of the social media poll were not disclosed in the data shared by Dankwah. Social media polls typically reach self selected respondents rather than representative samples, which can affect result accuracy compared with scientifically conducted surveys using random sampling.

Dankwah’s reference to upcoming telephone and face to face polling suggests Global InfoAnalytics plans more comprehensive research using traditional methodologies. Such surveys generally provide more reliable indicators of broader public opinion than online sampling.

NPP flagbearer preferences among opposition voters and independents could influence party delegate considerations if electability becomes a central factor in the selection process. Five candidates are contesting the January 31, 2026 primary including Dr Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong, Dr Bryan Acheampong, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong and Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum.

The poll data emerges as the NPP evaluates leadership options ahead of the 2028 elections following its decisive loss in December 2024. Preference patterns among different voter segments provide one data point among many that inform political decision making within the opposition party.