Social Media Platform X Suffers Global Outage Affecting Millions

Social media platform X experienced a widespread service disruption on Monday, leaving millions of users across multiple countries unable to access feeds or post updates on both the website and mobile application.

The outage, which began around 8.00 am Eastern Time (ET) in the United States and 1.00 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) in the United Kingdom, affected users in Nigeria, Japan, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Indonesia and Ghana, according to monitoring service Downdetector.

At the peak of the disruption, Downdetector recorded over 42,000 outage reports in the United States and more than 45,000 in Japan. In Nigeria, users reported experiencing issues after 1.00 pm local time, with over 3,000 complaints logged on the platform by mid afternoon.

Users attempting to access X encountered error messages reading “Something went wrong. Try reloading” or found their screens frozen on the X logo. On mobile applications, feeds either failed to load or appeared blank, though prompts to subscribe to X Premium remained visible.

The platform, owned by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, had not issued an official statement explaining the cause of the disruption as of Monday evening. Unlike other major social media networks, X does not operate a public system status page to provide real time updates during service interruptions.

The company’s developers platform indicated all systems were operational during the outage, contradicting the widespread user reports. Service appeared to be gradually restored for many users by mid morning in the United States, with Downdetector reports dropping from their peak of nearly 100,000 globally to below 1,000 by 10.00 am ET.

The disruption affected both desktop and mobile versions of the platform, preventing users from refreshing timelines, posting updates or accessing core features including direct messaging and trending topics.

Monday’s incident marks the second consecutive month of service disruptions for X. A similar outage occurred in January, with more than 60,000 reports logged around 10.00 am ET on January 16.

The platform has experienced multiple technical failures in recent months. In November 2025, X and internet infrastructure firm Cloudflare were affected by a separate widespread outage that disrupted services across the United States, India and Nigeria.

Web security firm Cloudflare experienced technical issues on Monday morning, with its status page indicating an issue had been identified and a fix was being implemented. However, Cloudflare’s service status was later updated to show the issue had been resolved, suggesting the X outage may have originated from internal platform issues rather than third party infrastructure failures.

The recurring disruptions have raised concerns among users, businesses, content creators and journalists who rely on X for real time communication, customer engagement and news distribution.