Social Media Personality Reveals Short-Lived UK Marriage Decision

Ghanaian social media figure Sexy Afrah has disclosed details about leaving her British husband after just three weeks to pursue a relationship with a Ghanaian partner, a decision she now questions.

The content creator revealed that she had been involved with her Ghanaian partner, known as Achipalago, even before traveling to join her husband in the United Kingdom. She maintained contact with the Ghana-based relationship throughout her brief time in Britain.

Afrah explained that her Ghanaian partner convinced her to abandon the UK marriage through promises of a better life if she returned to Ghana. These assurances ultimately persuaded her to leave Britain despite having recently joined her husband there.

“I went to my husband in the UK for three weeks and decided to leave. I cheated on my husband even before I went to the UK,” Afrah stated. “While in the UK, I was in constant communication with my Ghanaian lover, who made several promises to improve my life.”

She described how her partner’s persuasion led to her decision to return to Ghana, despite having what appeared to be stability in the United Kingdom.

“He convinced me to leave my UK husband for him because he could take good care of me,” she explained.

The decision created significant family tension, with Afrah’s mother opposing her plan to return to Ghana. The disagreement escalated to the point where Afrah threatened self-harm to overcome her family’s resistance to the decision.

“When I decided to come to Ghana, my mother kicked against the decision, but I threatened to kill myself. That was the only way my mother and my brother agreed that I should come back,” she revealed.

Afrah also disclosed that her Ghanaian partner advised her to cut ties with family members as part of moving forward with their relationship plans.

“My Ghanaian lover told me that to move on in life I needed to cut my family out; something I did,” she said.

However, Afrah indicated that she now has reservations about the choices she made after returning to Ghana. She suggested that the promises made by her Ghanaian partner may not have materialized as expected.

The revelation highlights complex dynamics within transnational relationships and the difficult decisions individuals face when choosing between different life opportunities and partnerships.

Her story also illustrates challenges that can arise when social media personalities navigate personal relationships while maintaining public profiles that attract attention to their private decisions.

The case reflects broader questions about international marriages, immigration decisions, and how personal relationships can influence major life choices with long-term consequences.