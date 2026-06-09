Social media influencer Alvin Obeng raises relationship awareness among youth

Ghanaian social media influencer Alvin Obeng popularly known as “RealOpk1” is gaining attention for using social media to promote awareness on relationships, particularly among young people.

Obeng, who has built a growing following of about 460,000 on TikTok, creates content focused on love, communication, trust and emotional wellbeing. His videos often address common relationship challenges, offering advice and relatable scenarios that resonate with a wide audience.

Through short, engaging clips, he highlights issues such as toxic relationships, misunderstandings between partners and the importance of respect and honesty.

His content has attracted strong engagement, contributing to his rising influence on Ghana’s digital landscape.

Alvin says he wants to use his relationship-focused content to educate the youth, urging them to build their lives and stay focused.

On TikTok, creators with large followings are able to reach hundreds of thousands of viewers instantly, making the platform a key avenue for awareness campaigns and ilifestyle education.

Obeng’s work is part of a broader trend where influencers use digital platforms not only for entertainment but also to spark discussions on social issues affecting everyday life.

His audience continues to also grow, on Facebook where he has over 230,000 followers and he remains focused on using his platform to educate, inspire and encourage healthy relationships among his followers.