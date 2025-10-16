Soaring Cinema Costs Drive Indian Moviegoers to Streaming Services

Rising cinema costs are pushing Indian movie lovers toward streaming platforms as theater visits become increasingly expensive. Average ticket prices have jumped 47 percent over five years, making multiplex trips unaffordable for many young consumers.

Twenty year old Sahil Arora represents this shift, having recently paid 500 rupees for a single ticket. “I enjoyed the movie, but the price was a sore point,” he said, noting the cost consumed nearly one third of his weekly budget.

Industry data shows cinema attendance dropped 6 percent last year despite minimal price increases. The disappearance of affordable single screen theaters in favor of premium multiplexes has fundamentally changed cinema economics, though chain operators defend their pricing.

PVR INOX Executive Director Sanjeev Kumar Bijli maintains quality films still draw crowds. “People still come when the film is good,” he noted, highlighting the immersive theater experience. His chain has introduced discounted Tuesday tickets to address affordability concerns.

The pandemic accelerated the move to streaming, with film analyst Girish Wankhede observing most major releases reach home platforms within weeks. As families calculate costs, the big screen experience faces unprecedented competition from subscription services offering better value.